McFarling: Hokies keep their eyes on the rise

This eye test started with the traditional giant “E,” and then a crazy thing happened: The letters never shrank.

Just jumbo character after jumbo character that Mr. Magoo – never mind the NCAA selection committee – should have been able to read with ease.

T-H-E-Y B-E-L-O-N-G.

Who wants to face this version of Virginia Tech? Who wants to draw these guys on an adjacent bracket line in Dayton or Buffalo or Pittsburgh? Not many people, that’s who.

It was just one game, a grain in the 33-game sandbox, but Thursday night’s 87-80 victory over Notre Dame in the ACC quarterfinals showcased the best of the Hokies, making their most compelling case yet for inclusion in the NCAA Tournament field.

They needed less than five minutes to build a double-digit lead. Their first four baskets came on a midrange jumper, a 3-pointer, a fast-break runner and another long-distance torpedo.

One night after all the attention rightfully centered around one shot by one hero, Tech looked like a baseball team throwing the ball around the horn. You take one, Keve. Now you, Hunter. Storm? Sean? Justyn? Darius? Nahiem? You guys want in on this?

Oh, you bet they did. By halftime, all eight players in the Tech rotation had made at least one field goal. The Hokies also held the edge in rebounding, assists, blocks and steals. Most importantly, they owned a 42-31 lead over a team that (for the moment, anyway) ranked inside the top 50 of the NCAA’s precious NET rankings.

On a neutral floor, that’s a Quad 1 win. Tech only had one of those prior to Thursday – at Miami on Feb. 26 – and they needed a zany closing sequence to get it.

Not this time. In a game oddsmakers viewed as a virtual coin flip (Tech closed as a 1-point favorite), the Hokies led from the opening basket and rebuffed a late Notre Dame surge to advance to Friday’s semifinals against Virginia or North Carolina.

Tech’s ball movement was crisp, as Storm Murphy is running the point as confidently in this tournament as he has at any point this season. Sagging off any of Tech’s players is a dangerous choice, and the Hokies made Notre Dame count the cost repeatedly in this one.

After Tech’s 3-point shooting spaced the floor, the Hokies capitalized on driving lanes and back cuts to get easy points at the rim.

Now, does this win actually get them into the NCAA bracket? Not exactly. And depending on whom you ask, not even close.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi wrote going into Thursday that “Virginia Tech’s probability of playing in the 2022 NCAA Tournament is still relatively low.”

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports declared: “The Hokies need to do more than beat the Irish again to have a shot at getting into the field.”

Patrick Stevens of The Washington Post, who’s an annual ace at predicting the field, wrote heading into Thursday: “The Hokies are more of a predictive metrics darling than anything else, but there’s no doubt a victory over the Irish improves their standing and inches them closer to the edge of the field.”

Spoilsports!

Nah, they might be right. Nobody knows exactly what will matter most to committee members when they gather on Sunday, and other bubble teams are still playing at the same time Tech is.

But this much we know: For one night, the Hokies passed the eye test. And they’ve earned another chance to do it again.

