McFarling: Hokies move closer to Young's ball-security ideal

So the Hurricanes were vulnerable, and the betting line reflected it. Tech was installed as a 6-point favorite. The best way to lose a matchup like that is to give the ball away.

The Hokies didn’t. At least not in the first half, when some of their high-percentage shots weren’t falling. The missed a lot of layups but valued possessions, making smart passes and avoiding clumsy forays into traffic. And that made their 12-3 run just before the break that much more damaging to Miami.

“It’s a big deal to us,” Tech coach Mike Young said of avoiding turnovers. “It’s a big deal to our team. They understand that, and I’m certain that that’s going to continue to get better. Those numbers are going to continue to improve.”

The Hokies have had single-digit turnovers just once so far this season, committing eight in their blowout win over Longwood on Dec. 21. That’s closer to Young’s ideal – not the 18 they had against Coppin State two days earlier or the 16 they had in their home win against Clemson the week before.

“I think maybe slowing down a little bit [helps],” Young said. “There’s a nice gear for us, and I think that gear is at 3 and 4. When we get up to 5, we don’t handle that very well yet. Our decision-making isn’t very good…I thought we did a better job of that tonight.”