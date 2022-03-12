McFarling: Hokies poised to break down the door

Moments after Virginia Tech finished off its most satisfying basketball victory in years, ESPN ran a graphic of Joe Lunardi’s NCAA Tournament forecast for the Hokies.

First Four Out.

You almost have to laugh at this point. Seth Greenberg’s old “certifiably insane” quote comes to mind. Still not in, huh? After that?

Tech’s rock-solid NET ranking (33rd) seems to mean little. The fact that the Hokies have won 12 out of 14 games, all in conference play, means little. Their KenPom ranking (25th) gets ignored.

The experts – who, granted, know a lot more about this stuff than I do – just don’t want to push Tech through that gateway.

The Hokies might have to bash their way in the old-fashioned way. And if that’s the case, they look like they're up to it.

Tech backed up Thursday’s impressive win over Notre Dame with an even more thorough victory on Friday night, building a 20-point lead and breezing past No. 25 North Carolina 72-59 in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

That earned the Hokies their first-ever berth in the ACC Tournament title game against Duke on Saturday night. The much-anticipated Duke-UNC rematch has been replaced by a clash between the league’s best team and its hottest one.

“We're going to stick to what we've been doing the last couple games because that's what's been getting us wins,” said Tech sophomore Darius Maddox, who continued his starring role in this tournament with a 20-point performance. “So we're going to be the hungry team and we're just going to go out and fight like we did today, yesterday and the day before."

Added Tech post man Keve Aluma: “Just because we're desperate doesn't mean we're not confident.”

Oh, that couldn’t be clearer. Storm Murphy is orchestrating the point with a self-assurance that we haven’t seen all year. Tech ran the Tar Heels to death in the halfcourt offense – so much so that it was UNC that was the team that looked tired and not the squad playing its third game in as many nights.

“They have a lot of movement, and they don't shoot quick shots,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said. “So you're playing long defensive possessions.”

On the other end, the Hokies continued their evolution as a solid defensive team. They switched so quickly and so often, closing off the driving lanes and forcing UNC into shots they didn’t want to take.

The result was a 36.7% field goal percentage for the Tar Heels and a comfortable lead for Tech throughout the second half.

“Man, we had an edge to us all night defensively,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “We had a good pop.”

That edge isn’t going anywhere. Tech can’t afford to let it. The opportunity is too great, the stakes too high.

They’re not in yet, remember. Unless you ask the right people.

“Virginia Tech, I said it at the beginning of the year … I thought they were a top three team in the conference,” UNC star post player Armando Bacot said. “I believe they are a tournament team.”

And maybe they are, regardless of what happens on Saturday. But it sure would be nice to make that debate moot.

