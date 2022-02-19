McFarling: Hokies see their strength become their downfall

BLACKSBURG — This was the plumber forgetting how to use a wrench, Ken Jennings whiffing on the Daily Double, Louis Armstrong blowing into his trumpet and getting nothing but the sound of dying goose.

North Carolina could have beaten Virginia Tech a million different ways Saturday. The Tar Heels recruit talented players. They hoard post men who can humble you on the glass and slashers who can get your bigs in foul trouble. They can run you to death on the fast break or beat you senseless in the paint.

But Tech’s 65-57 loss had little to do with any of that. This result rose from the most foreign of foundations:

The Hokies, a collection of terrific marksmen, shot the ball like they'd just undergone botched laser-eye surgery.

What we saw in here Saturday simply isn’t them. One guy struggles, sure. Perhaps two. But virtually everyone watching their 3-point attempts clang off the rim?

No, sir. Not like this.

The Hokies entered this game as the second-best 3-point shooting outfit in the nation. They left it lugging an ugly box score that showed just five makes in 26 attempts from beyond the arc.

Hunter Cattoor shoots 45.1% from 3-point land. He went 1 for 6. Nahiem Alleyne shoots 37.8%. He went 1 for 6. Storm Murphy shoots 36.8%. He went 0 for 3.

Noticing a trend?

“Sometimes in athletics, you walk out of the building scratching your head,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “And this is one of those evenings for me.”

Ditto for Tech fans, who hit the exits with a precious free-bacon voucher — loudest moment of the game, full stop — and a somber case of the what-ifs.

A victory on Saturday would have been Tech’s seventh in a row. Had the Hokies won, a discussion of NCAA Tournament possibilities would have seemed appropriate for this team. That hadn’t been the case since conference play began.

Instead, those hopes got turned inside-out. Tech’s greatest strength became its greatest weakness.

It took a while for that realization to set in. A sellout crowd kept holding its breath every time another Hokies 3-pointer was in the air, ready to detonate. These folks are used to seeing those go in. So are the players.

So is the coach, who didn’t have anything in his toolbox to combat a sudden 180-degree turn in what his team does well.

“The worst thing you can do is blast them,” Young said. “We’re getting good shots. We’re taking good shots. We’ve got really good offensive players. I am not discouraging anything.

“All in all, we were taking shots with people we wanted taking shots. We just couldn’t get them down.”

And if you’re going to lose, maybe this way is better than the alternative. The Hokies stressed rebounding coming into this one and competed well on the boards. They stressed defense and played admirably on that end. They showed adaptability, in other words, the kind of thing that can be helpful during quick turnarounds like they’ll see in the conference tournament.

But that’s the frustrating part of this, too: They set up all the dominoes, then couldn’t trip the lead one, the one they typically knock over without even thinking about it.

The Hokies know they can shoot. They have four more regular-season games and the ACC Tournament to showcase it.

For those events to be memorable, Tech's greatest strength needs to be just that.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.