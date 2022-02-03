McFarling: Hokies swimming out of the shallow end

Nahiem Alleyne did not have a great night for Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

That did not matter.

Hunter Cattoor, last weekend’s swashbuckling hero, couldn’t sustain the unconscious shooting that had conquered Florida State on the road.

That didn’t matter, either.

The Hokies won, and they did so comfortably at Cassell Coliseum. They beat Georgia Tech 81-66 on the kind of night good teams have, where some of their key players don’t showcase their best stuff but the rest of the crew secures the expected victory against a struggling opponent.

This Tech team is built around Keve Aluma, of course, and he was brilliant against the Yellow Jackets. The veteran post man’s 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting helped open the perimeter for point guard Storm Murphy, who connected on four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points.

But Aluma and one other guy isn’t enough. Consider Aluma’s scoring output in some of Tech’s ACC losses: 23 points against Wake Forest, 25 against Duke, 18 against N.C. State, 22 at Virginia, 21 at Boston College, 19 at North Carolina. It’s not like he’s been a no-show in important games.

Aluma needed help. And now he’s starting to get it.

“I think that we are seeing this team continue to evolve,” Tech coach Mike Young said after Wednesday’s win. “We’re 22 games into this thing, and we’ve got here in February some different guys stepping forward and giving us quality play.”

Tech’s depth issue was exposed most glaringly on Jan. 12 in Charlottesville. The Hokies lost that game 54-52 while getting a total of two points from their bench. Darius Maddox played a mere eight unproductive minutes that night. Sean Pedulla logged only two.

And reserve post player David N’Guessan? He finished with the dreaded box-score “trillion”: one minute played, followed by a whole bunch of zeroes.

“You’ve got to get some help off the bench,” Young lamented that night. “You’ve got to bring some value when you come in the game. You can’t walk with it. You can’t get beat to the middle of the floor and a guy gets over top of you.”

Those things aren’t happening anymore – at least not as often. Young’s starting to develop trust in his top three reserves. That’s showing up in how much he’s using them and how well they’re responding when used.

Wednesday marked the second straight game in which N’Guessan, Pedulla and Maddox all played double-digit minutes. They combined for 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal against the Yellow Jackets.

Just as importantly, they took some of the load off the starters. Aluma did all his damage in just 27 minutes – 11 fewer than he played in that loss at UVa. Alleyne’s streakiness this season no longer has to be a death knell for the team, as he can come off the floor on nights his shots aren’t going down.

Murphy, meanwhile, looked as confident as he had all season. Perhaps his lone year at Tech ultimately will resemble Cattoor’s first, where a strong finish allays concerns about his ability to thrive in the ACC.

Beginning Saturday, the Hokies will play Pittsburgh twice in three days – first on the road, then at home. The Panthers, much like the Yellow Jackets, are having a tough campaign. Tech can and should win both games.

That turnaround, though, would be a big ask for what was once a five-man team. Fortunately for the Hokies, that’s no longer what they are.

