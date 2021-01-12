McFarling: Hokies take another huge leap forward

BLACKSBURG — On one of the final plays of consequence Tuesday night, Duke guard Jeremy Roach tried to drive the lane.

Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma met him there. Aluma didn’t just block the shot; he smothered it, ripping the ball away with both hands.

Yes, the Hokies are for real.

This is more than just a good start. After beating Duke 74-67 at Cassell Coliseum, the Hokies are 3-0 against ranked teams and playing like a team that could finish in the top third of the ACC.

Even without the sellout crowd that normally would be cheering every big play, Tech built an 18-point lead with unconscious first half offense, then beat back a spirited Duke rally in the second half.

The Hokies, a team of Lilliputians just one year ago, outrebounded Duke 34-33. And against a team that entered the day ninth in the country in steals per game, Tech turned it over only 10 times.

The fact that this was a battle between two ranked teams in the middle of January was a cause for celebration in itself. What Mike Young has done in his two years on the job is extraordinary.