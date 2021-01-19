McFarling: No identity crisis for fast-rising Hokies

There was a time, beginning last summer and stretching into early fall, when Mike Young wondered if his Virginia Tech men’s basketball team was going to win any games this season.
That’s not a knock on his players or how they were working. Young jokes that he feels that way just about every year. Maybe it’s a coaching thing; you have to see the results start coming before you have any real confidence that they will.
Players have to have a chance to show how they’ll blend with each other. They need opportunities to react, both to success and adversity.
“I can run my mouth all I want,” Young said on Monday’s ACC video conference with reporters. “But if they don’t buy it and live it every day, it doesn’t matter.
“I’m having the best time working with this team. It is a team. They don’t care who gets the credit.”
Credit, though, is coming. For all of them.
After beating Duke and Wake Forest over the previous week, the Hokies moved up four spots to No. 16 in Monday’s Associated Press poll. Tech guard Tyrece Radford shared ACC player of the week honors after piling up 38 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in two games.
As we head into the final third of January, Tech (11-2, 5-1 ACC) is looking up only at Virginia (9-2, 5-0) in the conference standings. This after being picked 11th in the ACC preseason media poll.
“They’re a reflection of their head coach,” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said Monday. “They’re tough-minded. They shoot the ball. They defend without fouling most of the time. They’re physical, and they execute.
“You can just tell the physicality of their team has improved, just through a year of getting bigger and stronger and getting guys on their team that care about winning and not about themselves. I think that’s something that’s really important, and they’ve got that in spades at Virginia Tech.”
The Hokies also now have something else: a little extra time before playing again. Wednesday’s scheduled home game against Boston College was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Eagles program, meaning Tech is off until Saturday’s scheduled visit to Syracuse.
It’s worth pausing to bask a bit in what this team has become so quickly. Few could have anticipated the Hokies would have a 3-0 record against ranked teams at this point of the season.
Young said there was never really an “aha” moment when he knew the true quality of this group. But the first of those ranked wins, an 81-73 triumph over No. 3 Villanova in the second game of the season, was a pretty good indicator.
The Hokies held the Wildcats to 42.6% shooting that night. Through Monday, Villanova had beaten every other team it had played this season.
That’s when Tech began to show it could rebound and defend in a way last year’s team couldn’t. It’s when an identity – the one Forbes could see in Winston-Salem on Sunday night -- really started to be formed.
“The team creates it, and I push it every day,” Young said of the identity. “This is Virginia Tech. I get texts often from Bud Foster and coach [Frank] Beamer. I think about that identity on the defensive end and grit and tough and hard-nosed. And this team is that.”
So now we know: Yes, the Hokies would win some games this season. It’s fun to ponder how many more they can get.