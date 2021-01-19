McFarling: No identity crisis for fast-rising Hokies

There was a time, beginning last summer and stretching into early fall, when Mike Young wondered if his Virginia Tech men’s basketball team was going to win any games this season.

That’s not a knock on his players or how they were working. Young jokes that he feels that way just about every year. Maybe it’s a coaching thing; you have to see the results start coming before you have any real confidence that they will.

Players have to have a chance to show how they’ll blend with each other. They need opportunities to react, both to success and adversity.

“I can run my mouth all I want,” Young said on Monday’s ACC video conference with reporters. “But if they don’t buy it and live it every day, it doesn’t matter.

“I’m having the best time working with this team. It is a team. They don’t care who gets the credit.”

Credit, though, is coming. For all of them.

After beating Duke and Wake Forest over the previous week, the Hokies moved up four spots to No. 16 in Monday’s Associated Press poll. Tech guard Tyrece Radford shared ACC player of the week honors after piling up 38 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists in two games.