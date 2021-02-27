McFarling: Slump-proof Hokies bounce back yet again

BLACKSBURG — This is how you avoid the NCAA Tournament bubble for an entire season. It’s not solely about the wins you get; it’s also about the slumps you avoid.
Virginia Tech basketball has been positively slump-proof in 2020-21. The No. 16 Hokies have not lost back-to-back games the entire season. After whacking Wake Forest 84-46 on Saturday — the program’s largest margin of victory ever in an ACC game — they’re 5-0 after a loss.
“I think as much as anything, it’s a short memory,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “We played with a sense of urgency that I’ve come to expect around here from this team. It was certainly encouraging to watch.”
The schedule has had a little to do with Tech’s recovery ability, of course. Wake is having a rough year under a first-year coach. Two of the other bounce-back victories came against Notre Dame, which has a losing record in the ACC. Ditto Miami, which the Hokies nipped in overtime earlier this month to avoid a two-game skid.
But you’ve still got to win the games. And the Hokies started this up-by-the-bootstraps trend with an impressive home victory over then No. 24 Clemson on Dec. 15.
That came one week after they’d lost by 20 points at home to a middling Penn State team, which knocked them out of the polls and raised questions about how good Tech really was.
The Hokies moved back into the polls six days later and have been ranked every week since. Any time they’ve given poll voters the slightest bit of hesitation, the Hokies have recovered in their next game.
“I don’t like using the term ‘culture,’ but I definitely felt that as soon as I got here,” said Iowa transfer Cordell Pemsl, who was honored along with Wabissa Bede on Saturday’s senior night. “There was just a difference about Virginia Tech and the way that they moved and did business.
“We know, obviously, not every night’s going to be perfect. You’re going to lose some games. But really the defining moment for teams is how you bounce back from it. What do you do the next time out, the next practice?”
Young had promised after Tuesday’s 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech that we’d all see a different version of this team on Saturday. Still, he admitted that he'd privately had his questions. Would the effects of the pandemic layoff — one that lasted more than two weeks — continue to persist?
That, he couldn’t say for sure.
“But I know our team, and I know the people in that locker room, and I know they were disappointed with themselves,” Young said. “They were disappointed with one another.”
They’re disappointed no more. The Demon Deacons arrived here Saturday ripe for a rocking, and they got one.
The Hokies showed none of the sloppiness and indecisiveness that plagued them in their loss to the Yellow Jackets. They made 15 of their first 18 shots and built a huge early lead.
By the time Joe Bamisile threw down a fast-break dunk at the halftime buzzer, the Hokies led 49-22.
“There’s just an energy level and a grittiness that this team has that we’re not going to go down without a battle,” Pemsl said. “This team plays hard. This team plays together, a very unselfish team. And when things are clicking for us, I think we’re right there with the best of the best in college basketball right now.”
March is just a day away. And that’s a great month to be a basketball team that doesn’t get in slumps.
