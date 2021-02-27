McFarling: Slump-proof Hokies bounce back yet again

The Hokies moved back into the polls six days later and have been ranked every week since. Any time they’ve given poll voters the slightest bit of hesitation, the Hokies have recovered in their next game.

“I don’t like using the term ‘culture,’ but I definitely felt that as soon as I got here,” said Iowa transfer Cordell Pemsl, who was honored along with Wabissa Bede on Saturday’s senior night. “There was just a difference about Virginia Tech and the way that they moved and did business.

“We know, obviously, not every night’s going to be perfect. You’re going to lose some games. But really the defining moment for teams is how you bounce back from it. What do you do the next time out, the next practice?”

Young had promised after Tuesday’s 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech that we’d all see a different version of this team on Saturday. Still, he admitted that he'd privately had his questions. Would the effects of the pandemic layoff — one that lasted more than two weeks — continue to persist?

That, he couldn’t say for sure.

“But I know our team, and I know the people in that locker room, and I know they were disappointed with themselves,” Young said. “They were disappointed with one another.”