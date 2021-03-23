McFarling: Sweet 16 games, ranked by intrigue

8. No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (2:10 p.m., WDBJ)

Don’t get me wrong; the Bulldogs are tremendously fun to watch. But they’re the biggest favorite on the board in this round (-13.5). Their challenges come later, if at all.

7. No. 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 3 Arkansas (7:25 p.m. Saturday, TBS)

No 15th seeded team has ever reached the Elite Eight. By all means, run straight for the television if Oral Roberts keeps this close, just to give yourself a chance at witnessing history. But the Razorbacks are an 11-point favorite for a reason. This is where Cinderella typically settles her tab and calls an Uber.

6. No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 6 USC (9:45 p.m. Sunday, TBS)

The Sweet 16’s final matchup features two of the three Pac-12 teams still kicking (the other is UCLA). The Trojans are favored by only a single point, making it the smallest spread on the board. But how many East Coasters watched a lot of Pac-12 basketball this year? That’s a late tipoff for us older folks with no connections to the teams.

5. No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 2 Alabama (7:15 p.m. Sunday, TBS)