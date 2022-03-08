McFarling: Time for Hokies to go from good to great

I’ve got a good basketball team.

If Mike Young's had a mantra this season, that’s the one. He spoke those words in November, before his Virginia Tech basketball team opened the campaign with a gaggle of veterans and soaring expectations. He doubled down on those words in January, even as his Hokies sank to the bottom of the ACC standings.

Young turned to those words again in February as his team began to validate them, winning nine out of 10 games ahead of Saturday's loss at Clemson.

I’ve got a good basketball team.

No better time to prove that than now.

Because March is all that matters, isn’t it? That’s how this sport is constructed. For better or worse, all your achievements from November to February mean little once the single-elimination games start.

Those begin for the Hokies on Wednesday night with an ACC Tournament second round game in Brooklyn, New York. Tech is the seventh seed but the fifth betting choice to win the whole thing, ahead of better-seeded Miami and UVa.

That’s consistent with what oddsmakers have been saying all year, essentially agreeing with Mike Young’s refrain that this team is built to win now. The Hokies have played 31 games this season. They’ve been underdogs in only six. Just once have they been more than a 5-point underdog – on Dec. 22, when they were 9-point pups at Duke.

They have a dozen losses, though. They’ve underachieved. And it’s left them in a tough spot.

The experts say the Hokies have more to do if they want to make the NCAA Tournament – ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has them among the “first four out” – but the idea that Tech feels some crazy amount of pressure seems unlikely. They’ve been playing must-win games for weeks now -- and winning most of them.

“Fighting. Being desperate. Having our backs to the wall. Wanting more,” Tech forward Justyn Mutts said after Tech’s home victory over UVa on Valentine’s Day, when asked what had changed about the team in the second half of the season. “Knowing who we are. Knowing what we’re capable of. And knowing that we weren’t doing that.

“We dropped way too many games throughout the season that we should have won, and for a couple of us, we don’t get another chance. This is our last chance to really turn it around. Every game’s the Super Bowl; that’s what coach Young’s been telling us.”

Everything Mutts said that night still applies. A new pep talk, then, isn’t necessary.

“I haven’t changed anything,” Young said Monday. “These are smart people. They’re aware.

“I’m aware of what’s in front of us. I’m sure our team’s aware of what’s in front of us. I’m also aware if we don’t play good basketball on Wednesday, it’ll be a quick trip. We’re here to compete, play the right way and hope like crazy we can stay around for a while.”

They’re fully capable. The same thing that’s put Tech off the fringes of the NCAA Tournament – a lack of high-quality wins – now serves them and every other team in this bracket. There’s a path to glory here, as no team seems invincible.

A team seeded seventh or worse hasn’t reached the ACC semifinals since N.C. State in 2014, but the Hokies would need just two wins to get there. Considering they’re the best 3-point shooting team in the league -- and ranked third in the conference in scoring margin and field goal percentage defense – they’re equipped to do it.

“I’ve had teams I’ve felt worse about that went on and did really cool things,” Young said. “I’ve had teams that are playing really well and – it’s the tournament. You play poorly, that other team will get you.”

Young’s Hokies have been “gotten” more often than they should have been this year. But he’s still got a good basketball team. And this is the perfect stage to show it.

