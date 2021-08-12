Sox strike late against wild FredNats pitching

FREDERICKSBURG – Gilberto Jimenez, Matthew Lugo, Ceddanne Rafaela and Nick Decker drew consecutive bases-loaded walks during Salem’s seven-run 10th inning, and the Red Sox defeated the Nationals 9-4 on Wednesday night at FredNats Ballpark
Nick Yorke homered to extend his hitting streak to 20 games for Salem (51-35), which has a four-game lead over Delmarva atop the division standings.
