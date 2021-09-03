 Skip to main content
Sox sweep twinbill with Delmarva
Jonathan Diaz hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Salem Red Sox completed a doubleheader sweep with a 7-6 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Thursday night.

In the opening game, Matthew Lugo went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the Sox to a 13-1 rout.

