Timesland basketball teams pause seasons because of COVID-19 tests, exposure

Three Timesland schools have interrupted their 2020-21 basketball seasons because of positive COVID-19 tests or exposure to the coronavirus within their programs.
Radford’s boys, Narrows’ girls and the North Cross boys and girls programs will be sidelined for part or all of this week.
North Cross officials have reported that seven players and one coach within its boys and girls programs’ three levels — varsity, junior varsity and ninth-grade — have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Head of School Christian Proctor said in a letter to the North Cross community that the school was notified in late December that one player on the boys JV team and one player on the ninth-grade boys team had tested positive.
“As a precaution, we offered all basketball players COVID testing,” Proctor wrote. “A significant majority came in for testing and our results returned six additional positive results, five players and a coach.
“We have ceased all basketball operations until in-person school begins on January 11th. Prior to our in-person return, all [players] and coaches will be re-tested along with the entire student body [Wednesday].”
North Cross, which regularly tests its students for the coronavirus, postponed a scheduled boys game on Friday against Roanoke Catholic, on top of games against Blue Ridge and Virginia Episcopal that were postponed earlier.
The North Cross girls postponed scheduled games this week against Roanoke Catholic and Carlisle.
Narrows athletic director Kelly Lowe said Monday that one member of the Green Wave’s varsity girls team received a positive test result after she was tested at her part-time job.
Lowe said the girls team will not practice for at least two days, pending further instruction from the Giles County Health Department.
The Narrows girls played games against Graham and Giles last week. Lowe said both schools have been notified of the positive test.
Narrows had girls games originally scheduled for this week against Eastern Montgomery, Highland and Bath County, but all three were postponed earlier in the year because none of those opponents has been able to begin its season.
“Not that it’s [ever] a good time, but it happened at a time when we didn’t have any games scheduled,” Lowe said.
Radford boys coach Rick Cormany said Monday that two members of his varsity team were exposed to the virus, and that the school was notified by the respective families.
Radford has postponed two scheduled games this week — Wednesday at James River and Friday at Carroll County.
“We had exposure and we’ve had to shut it down,” Cormany said. “We’ve had no symptoms, but we had to shut it down. We are practicing with some kids.”
“We’ve got responsible kids and families that are telling us when a kid has been exposed. We had it during summer workouts. We’ve just worked through it.”
Radford’s most recent boys game was against Floyd County on Dec. 28. As a result, Floyd’s scheduled boys and girls home games Monday against James River have been postponed.
Radford will await further instruction on when its season can resume.
“We’re following the protocol,” Cormany said. “Our health department is incredible. Our pediatric place is incredible. I feel like they’re doing everything in their power to get kids back doing stuff.”
Cormany, who works as a Radford High guidance counselor and has coached six Radford teams to state basketball championships, is a strong advocate of keeping the season on track.
“The first thing is to throw your hands up and say, ‘We can’t do this,’” Cormany said
“But …when [parents] call you that you know are supporting their kids and they tell you, ‘My son or daughter is a straight-A student and I can’t get them motivated to do anything right now, and now they’re making D’s and F’s’ ... man we need to get these kids back doing some activities, whether it’s band, choir, art, whatever.”