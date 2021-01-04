Timesland basketball teams pause seasons because of COVID-19 tests, exposure

The North Cross girls postponed scheduled games this week against Roanoke Catholic and Carlisle.

Narrows athletic director Kelly Lowe said Monday that one member of the Green Wave’s varsity girls team received a positive test result after she was tested at her part-time job.

Lowe said the girls team will not practice for at least two days, pending further instruction from the Giles County Health Department.

The Narrows girls played games against Graham and Giles last week. Lowe said both schools have been notified of the positive test.

Narrows had girls games originally scheduled for this week against Eastern Montgomery, Highland and Bath County, but all three were postponed earlier in the year because none of those opponents has been able to begin its season.

“Not that it’s [ever] a good time, but it happened at a time when we didn’t have any games scheduled,” Lowe said.

Radford boys coach Rick Cormany said Monday that two members of his varsity team were exposed to the virus, and that the school was notified by the respective families.

Radford has postponed two scheduled games this week — Wednesday at James River and Friday at Carroll County.