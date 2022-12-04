Virginia Tech women knock off Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team passed its stiffest test to date Sunday afternoon, protecting its national ranking against one of the blue bloods of the sport.

Kayana Traylor scored 18 points as the ninth-ranked Hokies defeated Tennessee 59-56 at Thompson-Boling Arena, earning a resume-building victory on hallowed women’s basketball ground.

“I told the kids, regardless of what’s going to happen, you’re going to be able to say, ‘I went to Tennessee,’” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. “Now, how do you want to finish the sentence? You go out and play your heart out, you’ll be able to say, ‘We went to Tennessee and got a win.’ That’s something that they’re always going to remember.

“Obviously, Tennessee is the standard for women’s basketball. Always has been.”

Ranked fifth in the preseason AP poll, Tennessee (4-5) fell out of the Top 25 last week. Still, a program that has won eight national championships and sent 51 players to the WNBA provides a strong barometer for any opponent.

“I think it means a lot, because last year they came into our house and beat us,” said Tech guard Cayla King, who scored 11 points as one of four Hokies in double figures. “Definitely didn’t like that feeling. So we got to come here this year, and we got to play in front of a great crowd.

“Especially being in the ACC, we don’t get a chance to come to some SEC schools. Going to Tennessee, it was just a fun environment.”

Making her first start of the season in place of injured guard Ashley Owusu, Traylor returned to action after missing Thursday’s win over Nebraska with a non-COVID-19 illness. She keyed a 10-0 Tech run in the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers.

“She got us going early, and she really settled us down a little bit, too,” Brooks said. “We had a couple of bad possessions to start the second half.

“No one cares who gets the credit. They just want to win a basketball game, and that’s a recipe for success.”

Reigning ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley finished just 3 for 13 from the field, as she was defended well by 6-foot-6 UT center Tamari Key for the second straight year. But Kitley led the Hokies in rebounds (nine) and blocks (three) and hit a crucial midrange jumper with 58 seconds remaining to give Tech (8-0) a six-point lead.

The Lady Vols had two chances to tie the game late, but Jordan Horston missed a midrange jumper with three seconds left and a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Hokies got a break before the game even started, as Tennessee standout Rickea Jackson was ruled out for what UT deemed a coach’s decision. The 6-foot-2 senior forward leads the Lady Vols in scoring (17.6 ppg) and rebounding (6.6 rpg).

The Lady Vols rallied to defeat Tech 64-58 last season in Blacksburg, riding a late 12-0 run to erase a 55-48 fourth-quarter deficit. In a situation Brooks called “eerily similar,” the Hokies led this one 55-47 with 6:49 remaining and had to scrap to hold on.

“I think it’s just experience, really,” said Traylor, who finished 7 of 11 from the field. “We have a lot of people who’ve played a lot of minutes and have been in a lot of situations. I think it’s easy when you’re not experienced to kind of lose your head in situations like that. I think we just stayed grounded and were talking to each other, and it worked out.”

The game was broadcast on ESPN2, marking Tech’s first nationally televised regular-season contest in 16 years. The Hokies entered the matinee as 7.5-point favorites and impressed their hosts.

“I think they are better” than last season, Key said of the Hokies. “They have a lot of upperclassmen. They got some really good transfers. They were a really good team last year, too.”

Brooks said the Hokies won’t rush the recovery process for Owusu, who injured her hand in Thursday’s game and is out indefinitely. Traylor’s performance Sunday, though, was another indication of this team’s depth.

“They’re all talented,” Brooks said. “You look at their resumes. Cayla has scored 33 points in a game this year, so she’s capable. Kayana Traylor was an All-Big Ten performer before she came to Virginia Tech. Ashley Owusu’s out right now, but she was an All-American. Liz Kitley’s an All-American. Taylor Soule was the leading scorer at Boston College.

“We’re equipped to handle a lot of different situations, so we don’t have to go in one area.”