Vulnerable? Hokies women vow: 'We are good, too'

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — ESPN has put the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team on upset alert.

The Associated Press has straight up projected the Hokies to lose.

The consensus is that their nationally ranked opponent in Friday’s first round of the NCAA Tournament was vastly underseeded. The media believe it, Florida Gulf Coast is irked by it and the Hokies are wary of it.

But Tech coach Kenny Brooks feels obligated to remind folks: “We are good, too.”

An odd juxtaposition for a 12/5 matchup, perhaps, but the fifth-seeded Hokies (23-9) will get a chance to prove themselves at 2:30 p.m., when they face off against the 12th-seeded Eagles (29-2) on Friday at the University of Maryland.

Tech star post player Elizabeth Kitley, who was named a third team All-American by The Associated Press this week, was a full participant in Thursday’s workout at the Xfinity Center. She showed no ill effects from the right shoulder injury that held her out of Tech’s ACC semifinal loss to N.C. State two weeks ago, declaring herself “good to go.”

Tech guard Cayla King, who missed the ACC quarterfinals and semifinals with an ankle injury, also participated fully.

Their presence bolsters the Hokies against an FGCU squad that won its ninth ASUN tournament title last weekend and is making its eighth NCAA Tournament appearance in 11 years. The Eagles play an up-tempo style and rely heavily on their outside shooting. Their 367 made 3-pointers leads the nation by 34.

“When you're conditioned to play against ACC teams and then all of a sudden you have three days to prepare for probably one of the most unique styles in college basketball, it's going to be a little bit different,” Brooks said. “But we have to keep telling our kids, you can't get demoralized when they hit a 3, because that is what they do.”

The Hokies have their own formidable shooters. Tech led the ACC by a wide margin with 275 3-pointers made this season and, at 36.3%, connect on them at a significantly higher rate than the Eagles (32.8%).

“I think we need to look at each player individually,” Kitley said of defending the 3. “Because, yeah, they all can shoot, but obviously some shoot at a higher percentage than others.

“They get to the lane a lot, too, so we just can’t commit.”

The Eagles are led by 6-foot-1 guard Kierstan Bell, who’s averaging 23.2 points per game and is projected to go sixth overall in next month’s WNBA Draft by ESPN. Point guard Tishara Morehouse (14.9 ppg) is a speedster who loves to push the tempo, while Kendall Spray (11.2 ppg) shoots 45.0% from beyond the arc.

“There’s power in numbers and sharing the ball,” FGCU guard Kerstie Phills said. “We make sure everybody on the team touches the ball.

“We’re ready, and we’re determined, and we’re expecting a run – especially in this tournament. You will be hearing FGCU a lot.”

Brooks described the Eagles as “a unicorn” given their style of play. Much like modern NBA teams, FGCU eschews mid-range jumpers in favor of layups and 3-point attempts.

“We were doing this well before anything was called analytics,” said FGCU coach Karl Smesko, who’s in his 20th season of leading the Eagles. “We just try to take the most efficient shots and make the most of every possession. It seems the game has kind of progressed and become more similar to the style we’ve been playing for a long time.”

The Eagles lost only to Princeton and Stetson this season. They enter Friday on a seven-game winning streak.

So all the upset alerts aren’t ridiculous, even if they’ll mean nothing once the ball gets tipped Friday for the right to face Maryland or Delaware.

“Florida Gulf Coast is a tremendous basketball team,” Brooks said. “We know that and respect that, but we also can't lose sight of the fact that we're a good basketball team, too. And we deserve to be here and deserve the ranking that we got, the seeding that we got.

“This week has been a lot about what Florida Gulf Coast does because they are very unique in their system, but we also focus on who we are. We are a very good basketball team, and I'm sure Karl is over there wondering how he is going to defend us, too.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.