Toutville, Week 2: It's not over till it's...halftime?

Casual football bettors love taking the over. It’s completely understandable. Most folks who settle in to follow their wagers want to root for touchdowns, not 2-yard dives and punts.

Besides, if an over bet goes right, you can be a winner long before the game ends. Last week’s UNC-Appalachian State game surpassed the 57.5-point total by halftime. Then they scored enough points in the fourth quarter alone (62) to hit the over all over again!

Let’s hope our Toutville picks start feeling like that. Our Week 1 ACC leans went 6-3 against the spread, but both locks (App State +0.5 and Purdue +3.5) were narrow losers. At least we didn’t recommend the Iowa-South Dakota State over.

Onward to Week 2.

Week 2 ACC lines and notes (Amac’s line lean in bold)

Louisville (+5.5, O/U 61.5) at UCF. Cardinals QB Malik Cunningham apologized to almost everybody – teammates, fans, the city of Louisville proper – after last week’s woeful loss at Syracuse. He forgot to mention gamblers, but he’s a lot better than he showed there. He’ll make amends with a bounce-back.

Wake Forest (-12.5, O/U 65.5) at Vanderbilt. This was the biggest line move on the board by Wednesday afternoon, having opened at Wake by 7. Sam Hartman’s return at QB accounts for the increased optimism. Still, I’ll take the Commodores, who’ve covered in five of their past six.

Duke (+10.5, O/U 58.5) at Northwestern. The Blue Devils have won the past three meetings between these two bastions of academia – all as an underdog. They’re a bigger pup now than any of those matchups, but the underdog has covered in eight of the past nine in this series.

UNC (-7.5, O/U 64.5) at Georgia State. The Tar Heels won this game 59-17 in Chapel Hill last season, so why aren’t they bigger favorites? Maybe because they couldn’t stop anybody last week. The host Panthers have a solid run game and are 5-1 ATS in their past six against teams with winning records.

Southern Miss (+24.5, O/U 51.5) at Miami. The Golden Eagles had only four pass completions in last week’s loss to Liberty. They’re almost certainly going to fall behind here, and they’re going to have to throw. That’s a recipe for another lopsided home win for the Hurricanes.

Charleston Southern (no line) at N.C. State. The Wolfpack probably should be sitting at 0-1 right now. But after East Carolina missed two late kicks last week in N.C. State’s 21-20 escape, the Wolfpack will get to exhale against an FCS opponent and move to 2-0.

Furman (no line) at Clemson. Don’t look now, but the Tigers have covered in four straight games dating back to last season. If you do find a late line posted – and it will be huge -- be advised: The Paladins are 12-4-1 ATS in their past 17 road games.

Tennessee (-6.5, O/U 66.5) at Pitt. Former Hokie Hendon Hooker threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in Tennessee’s blasting of Ball State last week. Pitt has never hosted an SEC opponent. The Volunteers are the better team here but have covered just twice in their past eight ACC matchups.

Syracuse (-23.5, O/U 49.5) at UConn. Another big line move in the league, as this shot up from 19.5 when it opened. The home team is 7-3-1 ATS in the past 11 meetings in this series. Nice win for the Orange last week, but I’d need to see more before laying this many points.

Virginia (+4.5, O/U 57.5) at Illinois. What I really like here is the under. Illinois has gone under the total in nine of its past 12 games, while the Cavaliers have gone under in four of their past five nonconference games. UVa is trying to establish balance and will want to run some. As for the spread, I’ll take the points.

Boston College (+2.5, O/U 45.5) at Virginia Tech. Hokie backers have had to tear up their tickets in nine of Tech’s past 12 games, including last week. The Hokies, though, are golden in home openers. They’ve gone 31-3 since 1988 in their first game at Lane. The home team is on a 5-1 ATS run in this series.

Western Carolina (no line) at Georgia Tech. Short week here for the Jackets, as they face a Catamounts team that’s won four straight road games.

Amac’s ACC Lock of the Week

Louisville +5.5

Week 1 overachievers

ACC: Syracuse (+5.5) beat Louisville 31-7

Nation: New Mexico (-5.5) beat Maine 41-0

Amac’s Pesky Pup of the Week

Kentucky (+5.5) at Florida.

When it comes to gambling, the Wildcats have owned this series of late. They’ve gone 4-0-1 ATS (all as an underdog) in their past five against Florida, twice winning outright. I’ll take a shot at them doing it again at +185 on the moneyline.