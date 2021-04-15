Blacksburg wins Region 4D volleyball title, advances to state semis

BLACKSBURG – Blacksburg's volleyball team has earned another crack at an elusive first state title.
The Bruins advanced to next week’s Class 4 state semifinals with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-23 victory over E.C. Glass in the Region 4D final on Thursday night at Blacksburg High School.
After a strong start by Blacksburg (14-0) in the opening set, the Hilltoppers went on an 8-2 run to pull within 19-17 late in the game. The Bruins, however, responded by winning six of the last seven points to gain the early advantage.
“We were focused on ball control and serving," Blacksburg coach Nicole Taylor said. "That’s been our bread and butter all season long."
The Bruins carried the momentum into the second game, cruising to a 25-12 victory. However, the third would prove to be more challenging as E.C. Glass (11-3) jumped out to leads of 14-9 and 20-18 forcing Blacksburg to use timeouts on each occasion.
“Coach [Taylor] just reminded us that we had them in the first two sets,” Blacksburg outside hitter Claire Stanaland said of the message in the timeouts.
Blacksburg eventually finished the match by winning the last three points.
“We made a lot of errors in the first two games, but I thought our effort in game three was better,” E.C. Glass coach Willie Wilson. “We like to play five, and I was pushing them to get to that fifth game, because then you never know what would happen.”
With Blacksburg set to hit the road for next week’s semifinal, Thursday night’s contest possibly could have been the last for a group of eight seniors that includes Stanaland, fellow outside hitter Amanda Lowe, Emma Baldwin, Elayna Ealy, Claire Jenkins, Micah Mitchell, Ashley Rutherford and Julianne Snyder.
“We have a good group of seniors. No. 15 [Lowe] has been with us since she was a freshman,” Taylor said. “They are a hard-working group and they’re ready to make a run.”
They’ll likely see a familiar face in the semifinals. Loudoun County, who has won eight straight state titles, was scheduled to face Loudoun Valley in the Region 4C final on Thursday night. The winner of that game would host the Bruins.
Loudoun County has defeated Blacksburg in the last three postseasons, including a 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 win in the state semifinals last fall in Blacksburg.
Despite the defeats, Taylor says her squad is not shying away from the challenge of dethroning the state champion.
“We’re very excited. We hope we get to play them again,” Taylor said.