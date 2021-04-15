Blacksburg wins Region 4D volleyball title, advances to state semis

BLACKSBURG – Blacksburg's volleyball team has earned another crack at an elusive first state title.

The Bruins advanced to next week’s Class 4 state semifinals with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-23 victory over E.C. Glass in the Region 4D final on Thursday night at Blacksburg High School.

After a strong start by Blacksburg (14-0) in the opening set, the Hilltoppers went on an 8-2 run to pull within 19-17 late in the game. The Bruins, however, responded by winning six of the last seven points to gain the early advantage.

“We were focused on ball control and serving," Blacksburg coach Nicole Taylor said. "That’s been our bread and butter all season long."

The Bruins carried the momentum into the second game, cruising to a 25-12 victory. However, the third would prove to be more challenging as E.C. Glass (11-3) jumped out to leads of 14-9 and 20-18 forcing Blacksburg to use timeouts on each occasion.

“Coach [Taylor] just reminded us that we had them in the first two sets,” Blacksburg outside hitter Claire Stanaland said of the message in the timeouts.

Blacksburg eventually finished the match by winning the last three points.