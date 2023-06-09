Bradley Blalock needed a full year to get back on the mount after undergoing Tommy John Surgery in May 2022. The right-hander looked sharp in his longest appearance since coming off the injured list.

Blalock scattered three hits over five scoreless innings and Salem's offense took care of the rest in a 4-1 victory at Columbia on Thursday evening.

Blalock, a 32nd-round selection from the 2019 MLB Draft, pitched four innings in his first two starts with Salem on May 24 and June 1. He allowed one run in each of those appearances.

He only allowed one Columbia batter to advance into scoring position Thursday. Daniel Vazquez laced a two-out double to center field in the fourth inning, but Blalock (1-0) struck out Brett Squires to end the frame.

It was Blalock's sixth and final strikeout in his 58-pitch outing.

The Red Sox (24-28) got on the board in the fifth inning on Lyonell James' sacrifice fly. They added two more in the sixth on Cutter Coffey's RBI single and Ahbram Liendo's RBI ground out.

The Fireflies (30-24) scored once in the bottom of the sixth to trim the deficit to 3-1.

The Red Sox added an insurance run in the top of the ninth on Enderso Lira's RBI single.

Felix Cepeda recorded his second save of the season with two scoreless innings.