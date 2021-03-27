Botetourt rumbles, flashes past Franklin County for weather-shortened 57-7 win

DALEVILLE — First came the thunder, followed by the lightning.
Then the weather got bad.
Lord Botetourt pounded out five rushing touchdowns by Hunter Rice and mixed in three quick-strike passing TDs on Saturday to score a 57-7 rain-shortened Blue Ridge District football victory over Franklin County.
While both teams brought a 4-0 record into the game, it was never close.
Botetourt scored on all eight of its possessions and built a 29-0 first quarter lead on four TD runs by Rice.
Quarterback Sammy Peery threw two long TD passes to Kyle Arnholt and one to Zach Horton as the Cavaliers rolled up 433 total yards on just 30 offensive plays.
Botetourt (5-0) is averaging 58 points per game with most of that coming in the first halves of their five triumphs.
“We were ready, we were focused,” Franklin County coach J.R. Edwards said. “It’s just our overall process wasn’t where their process is and that showed.
“They’re very good. With this game, there’s no faking your offseason. There’s no faking your closeness as a team, your mentality, your importance on the game.
“It’s a very humbling game. I think this was a good lesson for everybody today.”
Lord Botetourt’s victory Saturday came with star junior lineman Gunner Givens still sidelined by an injury. Colston Powers would have been a returning senior star up front, but he elected to enroll early at Appalachian State.
No matter, it just gave fellow juniors like 6-foot-5, 290-pound Hunter McLain and 6-foot-2, 271-pound Daniel Smith increased chances to shine.
“I would argue that the two that are playing in there right now are [Division I]-level kids,” Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said.
The Cavaliers scored their first three TDs courtesy of the defense as interceptions by Joey Isaacs and Trevor Catron and a failed fake punt by Franklin County put the home team in business.
Catron made a spectacular diving grab of a pass to the sideline from Franklin County quarterback Eli Foutz that appeared headed out of bounds. Rice cashed in for his third TD and a 22-0 lead on the next play.
“I still think Franklin County’s got a good football team,” said Harless, a former Franklin County assistant coach. “We had several turnovers, had some things happen that really played to our favor.”
The Eagles scored in the second quarter when Foutz was on the money to Nasir Holland, who made a juggling catch for a 12-yard TD.
Botetourt responded with Peery’s 53-yard TD pass to Horton and a 54-yard bomb to Arnholt with 2:44 left in the half.
The Cavaliers took a 50-7 lead when Rice bolted 56-yards with 12 seconds on the clock.
Botetourt opened the third quarter as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Arnholt hauled in a 69-yard bomb from Peery, showing uncommon moves and speed for his size sand finishing with four catches for 145 yards.
Kyle, you just don’t see a big athlete like that,” Harless said. “He’s a pretty superior athlete.”
Rice, who recently committed to VMI, finished with 150 yards rushing on 12 carries. Backup Dylan Wade ran six times for 67 yards. Peery passed for 211 yards.
The game was halted with 9:29 left in the third quarter. Following an hour delay for lightning, officials called a halt to the proceedings.
Botetourt has a game against Northside next week before entering the Region 3D playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Franklin County likely has to defeat William Fleming next week to earn a berth in Region 6A.
“They asked us if we wanted to continue to play,” Edwards said. “Absolutely. Somebody else is going to have to call it. It’s not going to be me.
“It’s a common sense thing. We’re not going to score 57 points and both teams still have a chance at the playoffs, player safety, all sorts of different reasons. But if you’re a competitor. You should never want to do that.”
Franklin County;0;7;0;—;7
Lord Botetourt;29;21;7;—;57
First quarter
LB — Rice 1 run (Arnholt run)
LB — Rice 10 run (Rago kick)
LB — Rice 14 run (Rago kick)
LB — Rice 14 run (Rago kick)
Second quarter
FC — N.Holland 12 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
LB — Horton 53 pass from Peery (Rago kick)
LB — Arnholt 54 pass from Peery (Rago kick)
LB — Rice 56 run (Rago kick)
Third quarter
LB — Arnholt 69 pass from Peery (Rago kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;;FC;;LB
First downs;;6;;15
Rushes-yards;;22-52;;23-222
Passing yards;;21;;211
Comp-Att-Int;;2-10-2;;6-7-0
Fumbles-lost;;0-0;;0-0
Penalties;;3-25;;3-25
Punts;;3-37.0;;0-0.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Franklin County, Smith 12-49, 2. Luckett 1-7, Bowling 2-2, Belcher 1-2, Wright 3-0, Foutz 2-(minus 7). Lord Botetourt, Rice 12-150, Wade 6-67, Bratton 1-11, Peery 2-(minus 9).
PASSING — Franklin County, Foutz 2-10-2–21. Lord Botetourt, Peery 6-7-0–211.
RECEIVING — Franklin County, N.Holland 1-12, McGuire 1-9. Lord Botetourt, Arnholt 4-145, Horton 2-66.
