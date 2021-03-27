Botetourt rumbles, flashes past Franklin County for weather-shortened 57-7 win

The Cavaliers took a 50-7 lead when Rice bolted 56-yards with 12 seconds on the clock.

Botetourt opened the third quarter as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Arnholt hauled in a 69-yard bomb from Peery, showing uncommon moves and speed for his size sand finishing with four catches for 145 yards.

Kyle, you just don’t see a big athlete like that,” Harless said. “He’s a pretty superior athlete.”

Rice, who recently committed to VMI, finished with 150 yards rushing on 12 carries. Backup Dylan Wade ran six times for 67 yards. Peery passed for 211 yards.

The game was halted with 9:29 left in the third quarter. Following an hour delay for lightning, officials called a halt to the proceedings.

Botetourt has a game against Northside next week before entering the Region 3D playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Franklin County likely has to defeat William Fleming next week to earn a berth in Region 6A.

“They asked us if we wanted to continue to play,” Edwards said. “Absolutely. Somebody else is going to have to call it. It’s not going to be me.