Dan Bremner led the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to their first President’s Cup title three months ago.

The coach was rewarded with a contract extension that will keep him in the Star City.

The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Friday they extended Bremner’s contract through the 2025-26 season.

Bremner has led the Rail Yard Dawgs since being hired on Dec. 18, 2017.

He has a regular-season coaching record of 120-104-29 and a postseason record of 15-9-1.

The Rail Yard Dawgs have advanced to the last two President’s Cup final. They lost to Peoria in four games in the 2022 final, and they defeated Birmingham in four games back in May.

Roanoke opens the 2023-24 season inside the Berglund Center on Friday, Oct. 20. The championship banner will be raised that night.