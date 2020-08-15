Brittain wins VSGA Senior Amateur

VIENNA — Buck Brittain of Tazewell made some history on Saturday by winning the 73rd VSGA Senior Amateur at Westwood Country Club.
Brittain’s 2-and-1 win over Virginia men’s golf coach Bowen Sargent gave him a Senior Am title to go along with victories in the VSGA Mid-Amateur and Senior Open of Virginia during his amateur career. It’s an accomplishment equaled only by Martinsville Hall of Famer Keith Decker and David Partridge.
Brittain was 4-up after six holes, but Sargent rallied to press Brittain down the stretch.
“It’s much more grueling to get through the Am than the Senior Open because it’s so many days,” Brittain said. “A couple of hours from now when I’m driving home, it’ll probably hit me how tired I am. But I’m pretty psyched at the moment. It’s way up there for me.”
