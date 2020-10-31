Burton wins Xfinity race at Martinsville

Coming into this season, Harrison Burton had a goal.

Win four races, he figured, and he’d be a lock to storm into the Xfinity Series championship four at the end of the year.

Hey, his heart was in the right place.

Burton did secure his fourth victory on Saturday, speeding to the checkered flag in the Speed Top 250 at Martinsville Speedway. But he won’t be racing for a title next week at Phoenix. Those four spots went to Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Jusin Haley.

The four who missed the cut Saturday were Ross Chastain, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson and Ryan Sieg.

Burton had been eliminated in the previous round, but his preseason aspirations made sense.

“We thought if we won four races, that would be plenty to get us in the championship four,” Burton said. “It just turns out it wasn’t at the right time to do that. But it’s been a fun year, it’s been a great year. To come off last year, we didn’t win a truck race, and this year to win four Xfinity races.