Burton wins Xfinity race at Martinsville

Coming into this season, Harrison Burton had a goal.
Win four races, he figured, and he’d be a lock to storm into the Xfinity Series championship four at the end of the year.
Hey, his heart was in the right place.
Burton did secure his fourth victory on Saturday, speeding to the checkered flag in the Speed Top 250 at Martinsville Speedway. But he won’t be racing for a title next week at Phoenix. Those four spots went to Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Jusin Haley.
The four who missed the cut Saturday were Ross Chastain, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson and Ryan Sieg.
Burton had been eliminated in the previous round, but his preseason aspirations made sense.
“We thought if we won four races, that would be plenty to get us in the championship four,” Burton said. “It just turns out it wasn’t at the right time to do that. But it’s been a fun year, it’s been a great year. To come off last year, we didn’t win a truck race, and this year to win four Xfinity races.
“This is the first race … we’ve been kind of dominant. All the other ones we were three wide for the lead or last lap passes or whatever it was. So this was really nice and a little bit less stressful.”
The first person to congratulate Burton was his father, Jeff, a 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee who happened to be calling the race on NBC Sports Network.
“I didn’t hear anyone else,” Harrison Burton said. “Normally everyone else is screaming and hollering, and then it’s dead silence and I heard my old man get on the radio, which is pretty special. He’s funny on the TV. He was probably hating at me, because he tries to stay as unbiased as possible and avoid talking about me as much as he can.”
While Burton celebrated the race win, others toasted their advancement to the championship four next week in Phoenix.
“This is what we worked the whole year for,” said Cindric, who finished 10th. “I feel like we’ve had to points race the entire playoffs, and it’s been really annoying, and we’ve brought some really fast racecars to the racetrack the last couple weeks. My guys did an incredible job.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!