Carroll County girls carve out clear path to state semifinal with 56-33 win at Cave Spring

Carroll County’s girls basketball team took Interstates 77 and 81 to Roanoke on Saturday, rather than negotiate the two-lane U.S. 221.

Once the Region 3D championship game commenced, the Cavaliers found the road to the VHSL state semifinals quite clear.

Carroll County jumped on host Cave Spring from the outset, building a 26-point lead in the second quarter and posting a 56-33 victory over the Knights to earn a Class 3 semifinal Wednesday at home against the Region 3C champion.

“That was kind of my deal with our assistant superintendent, if I came down I had to come on the interstate,” Carroll County coach Marc Motley said. “We talked [what if] there may be a wreck on the interstate and we’ll never get here.

“Then I find out there’s trees on the road on 221.”

There was no ice in Hillsville, and there was nothing cool about the Cavaliers’ shooting in the first half.

Carroll County hit 14 of 27 shots from the floor, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range with freshman guard Alyssa Ervin bagging two on the Cavaliers’ first three possessions.

The visitors blew out to a 35-9 lead with less than a minute to play in the first half, all but deciding the issue.