Carroll County girls carve out clear path to state semifinal with 56-33 win at Cave Spring

Carroll County’s girls basketball team took Interstates 77 and 81 to Roanoke on Saturday, rather than negotiate the two-lane U.S. 221.
Once the Region 3D championship game commenced, the Cavaliers found the road to the VHSL state semifinals quite clear.
Carroll County jumped on host Cave Spring from the outset, building a 26-point lead in the second quarter and posting a 56-33 victory over the Knights to earn a Class 3 semifinal Wednesday at home against the Region 3C champion.
“That was kind of my deal with our assistant superintendent, if I came down I had to come on the interstate,” Carroll County coach Marc Motley said. “We talked [what if] there may be a wreck on the interstate and we’ll never get here.
“Then I find out there’s trees on the road on 221.”
There was no ice in Hillsville, and there was nothing cool about the Cavaliers’ shooting in the first half.
Carroll County hit 14 of 27 shots from the floor, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range with freshman guard Alyssa Ervin bagging two on the Cavaliers’ first three possessions.
The visitors blew out to a 35-9 lead with less than a minute to play in the first half, all but deciding the issue.
“We’ve done that a few times, and we’ve missed all those shots and got down,” Motley said. “The two times we played Pulaski we did the same thing and missed them all.
“When the shots go in, you think you know what you’re doing. We just got hot today.”
Cave Spring was stuck on the other end of the temperature check.
The Knights hit just 4 of 25 shots in the first half and finished the game 9 of 45 for 20%.
“When you make [seven] 3s in a half and we don’t make any, that’s tough to come back from,” Cave Spring coach Jessica Ficarro said. “We needed to step up and hit shots. It wasn’t our night.”
Carroll County’s defense made life rough.
Driving lanes to the basket were clogged as Cavaliers post players Lauren Alley and Ingrid Cupp offered brick-wall help defense.
“Tonight, we played a total game defensively,” Motley said. “We moved our feet well. Our bigs did a tremendous job giving help when we did get beat.”
Sophomore Jaelyn Hagee and Ervin split the defensive duties against Cave Spring star Zada Porter.
Hagee also scored all 18 of her game-high points in the first three quarters, at the rim and from the perimeter.
“You just define her as a competitor,” Motley said. “She relishes the challenge of guarding the best player on the other team every night.
“She is just a phenomenal athlete. She is very committed.”
Cave Spring (9-2) steadied the ship in the third quarter but never got closer than 18 points in their first region final in more than 20 years.
The curtain came down on Porter’s brilliant career when the Appalachian State signee left with an ankle injury late in the third quarter.
Porter rewrote Cave Spring’s record books for most career points (1,425) and a slew of other school records.
“Players like that come through a program very rarely,” Ficarro said. “She’s had to do so much and she’s been loyal. She stayed with me when it would have been easy to go somewhere else. She’s going to have tremendous success in years to come.”
Carroll County heads into Wednesday’s semifinal looking for its first berth in a VHSL championship game.
The Cavaliers were 22-0 a year ago before they were ousted by Abingdon in a region semifinal.
A team representing Region 3D or Region 3C has won the last nine Class 3 or Group 3A girls titles.
Maybe this is the year for Carroll County.
“They’re a storied program,” Ficarro said. “I have so much respect for [Motley] and their players.”
Carroll County 56,
Cave Spring 33
CARROLL COUNTY (10-2)
Hagee 6 4-5 18, Alley 3 0-0 7, Cupp 3 3-4 11, Ervin 4 3-4 13, Easter 2 0-0 5, Richardson 0 2-2 2, Richardson 0 0-0 0, Crotts 0 0-0 0, Stockner 0 0-0 0, Utt 0 0-0 0, Lam 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 12-15 56.
CAVE SPRING (9-2)
Carroll 2 0-0 6, Hibbs 0 4-6 4, Anderson 1 1-2 3, Porter 3 3-6 11, Smith 1 0-0 3, Jones 0 0-0 0, Landsman 2 0-0 6, Hall 0 0-0 0, Cox 0 0-0 0, Falatic 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 8-14 33.
Carroll County 17 18 11 10 — 56
Cave Spring 7 8 11 7 — 33
3-point goals — Carroll County 8 (Ervin 2, Hagee 2, Cupp 2, Alley, Easter), Cave Spring 7 (Carroll 2, Landsman 2, Porter 2, Smith). Total fouls — Carroll County 12, Cave Spring 14. Fouled out — none.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123