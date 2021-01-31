Cavaliers let their guard down in loss to Virginia Tech

The Hokies improved their record to 13-3 overall and 7-2 in the ACC. UVa is 11-3 and 7-1.

Offensively, the Cavaliers got little help from their backcourt as Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman and Casey Morsell were a combined 6-for-25 from the field. Clark was 4-of-13 from the field and did not have an assist in 34 minutes.

The 7-foot Huff had a team-high 13 points for the Cavaliers, going 5-for-7 from the field and hitting all three of his 3-point attempts, but got into foul trouble, which has been an issue for him.

Mostly, the Cavaliers did not have an answer for Tech forward Keve Aluma, who finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

"He's got great footwork and fakes," Bennett said of Aluma, "and, when he hit a couple of threes, which he's capable of but hadn't in ACC play, that put some pressure on us."

"There were a lot of things we didn't do right. A lot of it was on defense. I take a lot of responsibility fort that. We just didn't show up tonight the way we needed to," Huff said.

"They made plays. We didn't. He's [Aluma] a really good player. When you get in foul trouble, it's hard to play aggressively, which is really hard against a guy like him."