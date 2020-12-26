Cavs routed by Gonzaga

"When you give 'em points off turnovers — I think it was 19 in the first half, if I'm right — that puts you in a big hole," Bennett said. "They really exposed some things that we have to go to work and shore up."

Junior point guard Kiehi Clark had a team-high 19 points and transfer Trey Murphy III added 15 off the bench. Veteran big men Sam Hauser and Jay Huff were ineffective, finishing with 10 points and nine points respectively.

Gonzaga shot 60.3 percent against a UVa defense that annually ranks among the stingiest in college basketball, outrebounded the Cavaliers 31-25 and forced 15 turnovers, including six by Clark.

"That was discouraging, for sure," Bennett said. "You start out with ball security at the offensive end and you play from there. They exposed some things that we really need to go to work on — transition defense, making them take contested shots — and we couldn't even get to that spot.

"We haven't guarded well this year yet. We lost a lot on the defensive side of things and that's a place we've got to shore up. I have regrets of how poorly we played and getting beat this much but, absolutely, we needed this."