Celtics, Guilfoyle were money in big 2017 victory

Bryant Guilfoyle is a sophomore at Notre Dame where he diligently hits the books as a finance major.
Some free time is spent at Fighting Irish football games in the shadow of "Touchdown Jesus," the 132-foot high Word of Life Mural that overlooks Notre Dame Stadium.
With students and faculty allowed to attend Notre Dame home games, Guilfoyle plans to be in the stands Nov. 7 when the Fighting Irish welcome No. 1-ranked Clemson to South Bend.
Three years ago on a spectacular fall Saturday, Guilfoyle was suited up to play in a big high school football game for Roanoke Catholic.
When the sun set on Oct. 21, 2017, Guilfoyle finished off one of the biggest thrillers in school history.
Guilfoyle's 10-yard run with 5.5 seconds to play and a subsequent two-point conversion gave the Celtics a 30-22 victory over North Cross for their first win over the Raiders in 10 years.
Roanoke Catholic opted out of the city-county independent school rivalry following a 40-0 loss to North Cross in 2009.
However, the two sides resumed relations in 2016 after the schools' coaches and athletic administrators struck a deal over a hamburger lunch at Beamer's 25 in downtown Roanoke.
North Cross took the initial game in the renewal — 34-14 at Vinyard Park.
Both programs were prime rib by 2017.
North Cross reached a VISAA state final for the fifth time in nine years in 2016, while Catholic recovered from the season-opening loss to the Raiders in '16 to claim its second state title in three years.
The Celtics brought a 7-0 record and a 17-game winning streak to Willis Field to 5-1 North Cross.
"Everyone was pretty excited for that game," Guilfoyle recalled earlier this week from Indiana. "We thought we had a pretty good team."
Roanoke Catholic dominated the first half, racing to a 22-0 halftime lead on two touchdown runs by Mykah English and one by Kawuan Ray as two-way lineman James Carpenter controlled the action up front.
However, Carpenter was forced to leave the game because of concussion protocol.
North Cross, despite being down three starters including leading rusher Isaac Harris, coiled like a snake.
“James Carpenter was the best player on the field,” North Cross coach Stephen Alexander said after the game. “The best player on the field goes down, what do you do?”
The Raiders scored three times in the second half on a TD run by Maurice Garrison and TD passes from Garrison to Nariq Bailey and Zae Baines.
North Cross tied the game at 22 when offensive lineman Bennett Dorton picked up a fumble on a botched two-play conversion and rumbled into the end zone.
There were 6 minutes, 57 seconds left in the game.
The Celtics never let the Raiders run another play.
Guilfoyle engineered a 16-play, 64-yard drive that included three fourth-down conversions including one courtesy of a defensive holding penalty against the home team.
With the ball on the 10-yard line in the waning seconds, Catholic coach Bob Price dialed up one more snap from scrimmage.
Guilfoyle rolled to his right, cut back inside and was hit at the 3-yard line. He shook off the tackle, got a push from behind and scored the winning TD with 5.5 seconds showing.
"I was supposed to look and see if anyone was open," he said upon reflection. "If no one was open, just throw it away or get out of bounds. But when I turned the corner, I saw an opening and kind of took off.
"I guess I was pretty lucky that I was able to get in there."
Guilfoyle also felt fortunate to be on the field late in the game after leaving with an ankle sprain earlier in the second half.
"I came around the edge and I got pulled down and my ankle got twisted really funny," he recalled. "Before that I had always thought that ankle injuries weren't that bad.
"But going off the field I couldn't really move it that much so I figured my day was probably done."
However, when backup quarterback Adrian Whorley also went down, Guilfoyle had to return.
"I got it taped up as much as humanly possible and was able to go back in," Guilfoyle said.
"I remember heading onto the field, their fans were going crazy. They definitely had all the momentum so I was pretty nervous."
Roanoke Catholic won three successive VISAA titles from 2016-18 during Guilfoyle's career and extended its winning streak to 34 games before North Cross snapped it last fall with a 20-6 victory on the way to its second state title under Alexander.
Guilfoyle continued somewhat of a family tradition by matriculating to Notre Dame, where he considered joining the lacrosse team as a walk-on.
Instead, he's taking classes in person during the COVID pandemic and sitting the shadow of "Touchdown Jesus" on Saturdays.
"I don't miss a game," he said. "I can't. It's just too important."
