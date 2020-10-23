Celtics, Guilfoyle were money in big 2017 victory

North Cross tied the game at 22 when offensive lineman Bennett Dorton picked up a fumble on a botched two-play conversion and rumbled into the end zone.

There were 6 minutes, 57 seconds left in the game.

The Celtics never let the Raiders run another play.

Guilfoyle engineered a 16-play, 64-yard drive that included three fourth-down conversions including one courtesy of a defensive holding penalty against the home team.

With the ball on the 10-yard line in the waning seconds, Catholic coach Bob Price dialed up one more snap from scrimmage.

Guilfoyle rolled to his right, cut back inside and was hit at the 3-yard line. He shook off the tackle, got a push from behind and scored the winning TD with 5.5 seconds showing.

"I was supposed to look and see if anyone was open," he said upon reflection. "If no one was open, just throw it away or get out of bounds. But when I turned the corner, I saw an opening and kind of took off.

"I guess I was pretty lucky that I was able to get in there."

Guilfoyle also felt fortunate to be on the field late in the game after leaving with an ankle sprain earlier in the second half.