Changing sides: William Byrd girls basketball coach hired to coach Terriers boys team

William Byrd has hired a new boys basketball coach and the Terrierrs did not look far.

Just down the hall.

Brad Greenway, who has spent the past nine seasons in charge of Byrd’s girls basketball program, has been chosen as the Terriers boys coach.

Greenway, 34, is a 2005 William Byrd alumnus who played baseball at Roanoke College. He succeeds Josh Cunningham, who resigned after four seasons to work fulltime as a minister.

“I went through Byrd, played there, just to be able to lead the program that you played for, that was something that’s kind of always been a dream of mine,” Greenway said Friday.

Greenway, whose fulltime job is with his family’s real estate business, has been close enough to keep tabs on Byrd’s boys program during his stint as the girls coach.

“The way our schedules work these days, we’re always opposite,” he said. “The only times I’ve gotten to watch over the years are either when we’re out of the playoffs and they’re still in it.

“Of course, I’m watching their practices almost every day for a few minutes, at least. I would step in there and see how they’re doing.”