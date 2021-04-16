Changing sides: William Byrd girls basketball coach hired to coach Terriers boys team

William Byrd has hired a new boys basketball coach and the Terrierrs did not look far.
Just down the hall.
Brad Greenway, who has spent the past nine seasons in charge of Byrd’s girls basketball program, has been chosen as the Terriers boys coach.
Greenway, 34, is a 2005 William Byrd alumnus who played baseball at Roanoke College. He succeeds Josh Cunningham, who resigned after four seasons to work fulltime as a minister.
“I went through Byrd, played there, just to be able to lead the program that you played for, that was something that’s kind of always been a dream of mine,” Greenway said Friday.
Greenway, whose fulltime job is with his family’s real estate business, has been close enough to keep tabs on Byrd’s boys program during his stint as the girls coach.
“The way our schedules work these days, we’re always opposite,” he said. “The only times I’ve gotten to watch over the years are either when we’re out of the playoffs and they’re still in it.
“Of course, I’m watching their practices almost every day for a few minutes, at least. I would step in there and see how they’re doing.”
The VHSL is in a “dead period” for out-of-season workouts. Greenway, who also is an assistant baseball coach at Byrd, plans to get his team in the gym at the first opportunity.
“The first thing I’ve got to do is get in there and meet the guys, see what they’re about, who they are, how they work,” he said. “The other thing is I’ve got to put a [coaching] staff together.”
Byrd’s girls team finished 6-3 in the 2020-21 season abbreviated by COVID-19. Greenway’s 2017-18 team finished 20-7 with a 73-57 loss to Millbrook in the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals.
Greenway, who was an assistant in boys programs at Christiansburg and Northside, acknowledged there are differences in coaching high school boys and girls.
“To me, the main difference is motivation,” he said. “What it takes to motivate the girls is a lot different from what it takes to motivate guys.
“With girls basketball, you’re relying on X’s and O’s heavily. The girls are just not as big and strong and explosive. You’re really working to put them in the best position possible. I’m not trying to talk poorly about the girls, but guys are able to do more things with their athleticism that open the game up more.
“The numbers are down a little bit with the girls in the area right now. That’s a whole other difference with the offseason.”
Greenway’s father is Roanoke County School Board member Tim Greenway. The Byrd coach said he is not worried if anyone thinks that connection was a factor in his landing the job.
“People will always think what they want and say what they want,” he said. “I know the body of work that I put in. I got my coaching job and my teaching job before he ever thought about running for the school board.
“I’m confident in who I am. I’m not worried about that.”
