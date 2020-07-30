Chinn breaks Mondy's record at VSGA Junior Boys Stroke Play Championship

NEWPORT NEWS — Kelly Chinn won the 68th VSGA Junior Boys Stroke Play Championship in record fashion Thursday at James River Country Club.
The Langley High School golfer broke the tournament record with a 16-under 194.
He eclipsed former Blacksburg High School and Auburn golfer Jake Mondy’s old record by eight strokes. Mondy shot a 202 in winning the title at par-71 Roanoke Country Club in 2010, which was the first of his two straight years as the tournament champ.
Chinn, a rising senior who has verbally committed to Duke, birdied the final hole to shoot a 5-under 65 on Thursday.
Because he made the semifinals of the 2019 U.S. Junior Amateur, Chinn will next play in the U.S. Amateur Championship in Oregon next week.
His Langley High School teammate Chase Nevins finished five shots back in second place with an 11-under 199. Chinn began Thursday with just a one-shot lead over Nevins.
Daniel Goode of George Wythe High School tied for sixth place. Goode shot an even-par 70 in the final round for a three-day total of 5-under 205.
Slade Aliff of Roanoke Valley Christian finished 14th with a 1-under 209.
George Wythe graduate and Radford University signee Channing Blevins tied for 15th with an even-par 210.
David Zhang of Blacksburg High School tied for 17th with a 1-over 211.
Davis Young of Blacksburg High School finished 31st among the 46 golfers who made the cut, shooting a 216.
