Chinn breaks Mondy's record at VSGA Junior Boys Stroke Play Championship
Chinn breaks Mondy's record at VSGA Junior Boys Stroke Play Championship

VSGA logo

NEWPORT NEWS — Kelly Chinn won the 68th VSGA Junior Boys Stroke Play Championship in record fashion Thursday at James River Country Club.

The Langley High School golfer broke the tournament record with a 16-under 194.

He eclipsed former Blacksburg High School and Auburn golfer Jake Mondy’s old record by eight strokes. Mondy shot a 202 in winning the title at par-71 Roanoke Country Club in 2010, which was the first of his two straight years as the tournament champ.

Chinn, a rising senior who has verbally committed to Duke, birdied the final hole to shoot a 5-under 65 on Thursday.

Because he made the semifinals of the 2019 U.S. Junior Amateur, Chinn will next play in the U.S. Amateur Championship in Oregon next week.

His Langley High School teammate Chase Nevins finished five shots back in second place with an 11-under 199. Chinn began Thursday with just a one-shot lead over Nevins.

Daniel Goode of George Wythe High School tied for sixth place. Goode shot an even-par 70 in the final round for a three-day total of 5-under 205.

Slade Aliff of Roanoke Valley Christian finished 14th with a 1-under 209.

George Wythe graduate and Radford University signee Channing Blevins tied for 15th with an even-par 210.

David Zhang of Blacksburg High School tied for 17th with a 1-over 211.

Davis Young of Blacksburg High School finished 31st among the 46 golfers who made the cut, shooting a 216.

Results

68th VSGA Junior Boys Stroke Play Championship

At James River CC (Par 70, 6,598 yards)

Results after Thursday's final round

Kelly Chinn (Great Falls), 65-64-65--194

Chase Nevins (Great Falls), 65-65-69--199

Mehrbaan Singh (Ashburn), 64-68-69--201

Mason McCoy (Virginia Beach), 68-66-69--203

Cullen Campbell (Virginia Beach), 66-69-69--204

Daniel Goode (Wytheville), 65-70-70--205

Charlie Kennedy (Richmond), 65-69-71--205

David Stanford (Vienna), 67-71-68--206

Bryce Corbett (Gainesville), 70-67-70--207

Bryan Lee (Fairfax), 72-66-69--207

Robert Dudeck III (Williamsburg), 68-69-71--208

Trey Marrion (Chesapeake), 69-70-69--208

Matt Moloney (Vienna), 70-70-68--208

Slade Aliff (Hardy), 67-76-66--209

Channing Blevins (Wytheville), 71-70-69--210

Charlie Hanson (Richmond), 69-69-72--210

Josh Duangmanee (Fairfax), 71-69-71--211

Suneil Peruvemba (McLean), 72-70-69--211

David Zhang (Blacksburg), 71-68-72--211

Matthew Monastero (Leesburg), 72-73-67--212

Benjamin Newfield (Arlington), 71-68-73--212

Coleman Pollard, Jr. (Manakin Sabot), 68-74-70--212

Vijay Powell (Midlothian), 63-79-71--213

Ian Quindoza (Midlothian), 68-72-73--213

Jack Burbee (Virginia Beach), 70-68-76--214

Riley Tuttle (Norfolk), 73-69-72--214

George Montague (Manakin Sabot), 71-71-73--215

Ryan Slonaker (Penn Laird), 74-71-70--215

Zachary Valdes (Chesterfield), 73-72-70--215

Grayson Wood (Fredericksburg), 70-70-75--215

Duncan Andres (Midlothian), 71-69-76--216

Reeve Felner (Vienna), 71-71-74--216

Luis Park (Virginia Beach), 71-73-72--216

Davis Young (Blacksburg), 75-70-71--216

Ian Johnson (Alexandria), 77-66-75--218

Mason Wyatt (Staunton), 74-71-73--218

Preston Burton (Charlottesville), 72-71-76--219

Luke Bitsko (Richmond), 66-78-76--220

Quint Dingledine (Richmond), 70-74-76--220

Michael Faringer (Leesburg), 72-71-77--220

Meade Slonaker (Penn Laird), 69-75-76--220

Mason Eggleston (WIlliamsburg), 72-72-77--221

Pierce Hokenson (McLean), 72-72-77--221

Garrett Kuhla (Henrico), 70-74-77--221

Justin Larue (Chesterfield), 68-76-78--222

R. J. Cupelli (Fairfax), 73-72-80--225

