Choppy seas led to smooth sailing for former Hidden Valley star

Williams also is a volunteer assistant coach for Navy's Sprint Football team, which has a 172-pound weight limit for all players.

Williams played Sprint Football at Navy for four years, but initially he had designs on suiting up for Navy's FBS program. He was named the Collegiate Sprint Football League MVP in 2011, and he still holds Navy's single-game record for carries (39) and yards (291) in a victory over Army.

He was offered a spot on the varsity roster, but the 2010 Hidden Valley graduate declined after realizing the gravity of juggling athletics and academics at a service academy.

"The amount of skill and ability and the depth of Division I football ... I did not have the understanding of as a senior in high school and even less as a freshman trying out for that team," he said.

"Trying to balance all the opportunities that you have at the Naval Academy as it pertains to professional development and sports and school, I realized the time commitment was something I felt like was going to take away from some other opportunities."

Williams was Navy's 2014 class valedictorian with a 3.94 GPA. He achieved a double major and when he graduated as second lieutenant in the Marine Corps, the school paid for him to obtain a master's degree.