Christiansburg sweeps Region 3D indoor track titles
Lily Shepherd won two events for Christiansburg's girls as the Blue Demons swept both team titles Sunday in the Region 3D indoor track and field meet, held outdoors at Hidden Valley High School.

Shepherd took the girls high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and long jump (14-10 1/2).

Christiansburg outscored Abingdon 140-120 1/2 in the girls team standings.

The Blue Demons outpointed Abingdon 117-100 in the boys meet.

REGION 3D INDOOR TRACK

Boys team scores

1. Christiansburg (Cbg) 117, 2. Abingdon (Ab) 100, 3. Lord Botetourt (LB) 97, 4. William Byrd (WB) 73, 5. Bassett (Bass) 54, 6. Hidden Valley (HV) 44, 7. Northside (Nor) 40, 8. Cave Spring (CS) 16, 9. Magna Vista (Mag) 2.

Boys winners

55 meters — Isaacs (LB) 6.96; 300 — Hodnett (LB) 37.43; 500 — Cook (LB) 1:12.71; 1,000 — Hudnall (Cbg) 2:52.27; 1,600 — Phillips (Ab) 4:39.92; 3,200 — Thiessen (Ab) 9:58.52; 55 hurdles — Knick (LB) 8.88; 800 relay — Lord Botetourt 1:37.89; 1,600 relay — Christiansburg 3:52.63; 3,200 relay  Christiansburg 9:19.53; Long jump  Whitted (Abg) 18-7; Triple jump  Foley (Bass) 36-3; High jump  Whitted (Abg) 5-10; Shot put  Trout (Cbg) 35-2 1/2; Pole vault  Roth (WB) 11-0.

Girls team scores

1. Christiansburg 140, 2. Abingdon 120 1/2, 3. William Byrd 96 1/2, 4. Lord Botetourt 69, 5. Northside 44, 6. Hidden Valley 43, 7. Cave Spring 25, 8. Bassett 19.

Girls winners

55 meters  Beatty (WB) 7.78; 300  Figart (WB) 46.04; 500  Duff (LB) 1:25.72; 1,000  Walker (Nor) 3:30.07; 1,600  Jessee (Ab) 5:35.92; 3,200  Vokus (LB) 11:52.58; 55 hurdles  Mays (Ab) 9.46; 800 relay  William Byrd 1:55.29; 1,600 relay  Christiansburg 4:33.38; 3,200 relay  Hidden Valley 10:45.46; Long jump  Shepherd (Cbg) 14-10 1/2; Triple jump — Okoronkwo (Cbg) 33-0; High jump  Shepherd (Cbg) 4-10; Shot put  Nunley (Abg) 32-10; Pole vault  Moles (Cbg).

