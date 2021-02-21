Christiansburg sweeps Region 3D indoor track titles

Lily Shepherd won two events for Christiansburg's girls as the Blue Demons swept both team titles Sunday in the Region 3D indoor track and field meet, held outdoors at Hidden Valley High School.
Shepherd took the girls high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and long jump (14-10 1/2).
Christiansburg outscored Abingdon 140-120 1/2 in the girls team standings.
The Blue Demons outpointed Abingdon 117-100 in the boys meet.
REGION 3D INDOOR TRACK
Boys team scores
1. Christiansburg (Cbg) 117, 2. Abingdon (Ab) 100, 3. Lord Botetourt (LB) 97, 4. William Byrd (WB) 73, 5. Bassett (Bass) 54, 6. Hidden Valley (HV) 44, 7. Northside (Nor) 40, 8. Cave Spring (CS) 16, 9. Magna Vista (Mag) 2.
Boys winners
55 meters — Isaacs (LB) 6.96; 300 — Hodnett (LB) 37.43; 500 — Cook (LB) 1:12.71; 1,000 — Hudnall (Cbg) 2:52.27; 1,600 — Phillips (Ab) 4:39.92; 3,200 — Thiessen (Ab) 9:58.52; 55 hurdles — Knick (LB) 8.88; 800 relay — Lord Botetourt 1:37.89; 1,600 relay — Christiansburg 3:52.63; 3,200 relay — Christiansburg 9:19.53; Long jump — Whitted (Abg) 18-7; Triple jump — Foley (Bass) 36-3; High jump — Whitted (Abg) 5-10; Shot put — Trout (Cbg) 35-2 1/2; Pole vault — Roth (WB) 11-0.
Girls team scores
1. Christiansburg 140, 2. Abingdon 120 1/2, 3. William Byrd 96 1/2, 4. Lord Botetourt 69, 5. Northside 44, 6. Hidden Valley 43, 7. Cave Spring 25, 8. Bassett 19.
Girls winners
55 meters — Beatty (WB) 7.78; 300 — Figart (WB) 46.04; 500 — Duff (LB) 1:25.72; 1,000 — Walker (Nor) 3:30.07; 1,600 — Jessee (Ab) 5:35.92; 3,200 — Vokus (LB) 11:52.58; 55 hurdles — Mays (Ab) 9.46; 800 relay — William Byrd 1:55.29; 1,600 relay — Christiansburg 4:33.38; 3,200 relay — Hidden Valley 10:45.46; Long jump — Shepherd (Cbg) 14-10 1/2; Triple jump — Okoronkwo (Cbg) 33-0; High jump — Shepherd (Cbg) 4-10; Shot put — Nunley (Abg) 32-10; Pole vault — Moles (Cbg).