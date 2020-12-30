Clark leads No. 23 UVa over Notre Dame in ACC opener

"Our older listeners will appreciate this," Bennett said. "We talked about what a weeble-wobble is. Weebles wobble but they don't fall down. I thought there was some wobbling but they got back up.

"A road win in the ACC, even thought it's not a huge crowd, it's still a birdie in golf terms and we'll take it," Bennett said.

Jay Huff had 15 points despite foul troubles that limited him to 23 minutes and forward Sam Hauser, in his first ACC game since transferring from Marquette, had a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

"Jay got in foul trouble against Gonzaga and he did tonight," said Bennett, whose Cavaliers entertain Virginia Tech on Saturday. "Other guys stepped up, but it came down to awareness.

"We were better effort-wise, we were sounder with the ball and we'll take it. Everybody was chipping in and that's how it will have to be with this team."

It was UVa's fifth straight victory over the Irish, who were 50-49 losers in Charlottesville late in the 2019-20 season. Virginia is now 15-2 all-time against Notre Dame.

"The teams we've played are really good," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "Clark is such a winner [for UVa]. We have lost to five really good teams. We have not gotten over that hump yet."

