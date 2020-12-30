Clark leads No. 23 UVa over Notre Dame in ACC opener

Four days after suffering one of its most lopsided losses in recent history, Virginia's confidence couldn't have been at its peak Wednesday night as the Cavaliers took the floor at Notre Dame.
"Gonzaga really floored us and did not leave a good taste in our mouth," said UVa coach Tony Bennett after the 24th-ranked Cavaliers pulled out a 66-57 road victory in their ACC opener.
Virginia (5-2, 1-0) never trailed but saw the Irish (3-5, 0-2) cut the deficit to 47-46 with 8:22 left.
Notre Dame got a game-high 28 points from 6-foot-10 junior Nate Laszewski, who connected on four of seven 3-pointers on an evening when the rest of the Irish were 1-for-13 from beyond the arc.
Big man Juwan Durham added 19 points for Notre Dame, but Virginia had three double-figure scorers.
It didn't hurt Virginia's chances when Irish starter Trey Wertz had to be helped from the floor with an apparent ankle problem. He played a shade under 10 1/2 minutes and scored one point.
There weren't many mistakes by either team. Notre Dame had seven turnovers and Virginia had five.
Cavaliers point guard Kihei Clark had a team-high 19 points, five assists and zero turnovers. Clark was coming off a similar outing in a 98-75 loss to top-ranked Gonzaga, when he had 19 points and four assists but also had six turnovers.
"Our older listeners will appreciate this," Bennett said. "We talked about what a weeble-wobble is. Weebles wobble but they don't fall down. I thought there was some wobbling but they got back up.
"A road win in the ACC, even thought it's not a huge crowd, it's still a birdie in golf terms and we'll take it," Bennett said.
Jay Huff had 15 points despite foul troubles that limited him to 23 minutes and forward Sam Hauser, in his first ACC game since transferring from Marquette, had a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
"Jay got in foul trouble against Gonzaga and he did tonight," said Bennett, whose Cavaliers entertain Virginia Tech on Saturday. "Other guys stepped up, but it came down to awareness.
"We were better effort-wise, we were sounder with the ball and we'll take it. Everybody was chipping in and that's how it will have to be with this team."
It was UVa's fifth straight victory over the Irish, who were 50-49 losers in Charlottesville late in the 2019-20 season. Virginia is now 15-2 all-time against Notre Dame.
"The teams we've played are really good," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. "Clark is such a winner [for UVa]. We have lost to five really good teams. We have not gotten over that hump yet."
