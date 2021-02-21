 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class 6 Wrestling: Franklin County's Church places 2nd at states
0 comments

Class 6 Wrestling: Franklin County's Church places 2nd at states

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Franklin County High School logo 1020

VIRGINIA BEACH — Franklin County junior Landon Church came up just short in his bid to win the VHSL Class 6 wrestling championship at 220 pounds Sunday, dropping an 8-2 decision in the championship match to Justice High's Abdullah Mohamed at Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Church pinned Patriot's Jacob Alderman in 2 minutes, 31 seconds in the first round, and he scored a 5-2 semifinal decision over Langley's Chur-Yong Mun.

Franklin County's Shane Shepherd placed sixth at 126 pounds. Eagles 285-pounder Owen Donald did not place in his bracket.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert