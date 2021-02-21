Class 6 Wrestling: Franklin County's Church places 2nd at states

The Roanoke Times
VIRGINIA BEACH — Franklin County junior Landon Church came up just short in his bid to win the VHSL Class 6 wrestling championship at 220 pounds Sunday, dropping an 8-2 decision in the championship match to Justice High's Abdullah Mohamed at Virginia Beach Sports Center.
Church pinned Patriot's Jacob Alderman in 2 minutes, 31 seconds in the first round, and he scored a 5-2 semifinal decision over Langley's Chur-Yong Mun.
Franklin County's Shane Shepherd placed sixth at 126 pounds. Eagles 285-pounder Owen Donald did not place in his bracket.
