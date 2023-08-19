The American Jet Sport Association will be holding its 2023 regional championship at Claytor Lake State Park in Pulaski County on Sept. 9 and 10.

AJSA is focused on hosting races exclusively in the southeast region of the country. With its headquarters located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the group works to limit its races to within a six hour circle of the city so that participating racers will not have to drive extreme distances to compete.

The Claytor Lake event is open to spectators and jet ski riders of different classifications.

Saturday’s racing events will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude around 5 p.m. Sunday’s racing events will begin around the same time and will end around 3 p.m. Start and end times along with delays are dependent upon the weather and other varying circumstances.

“Pulaski County is thrilled to have landed an event of this caliber at Claytor Lake for our local and regional competitors to race, and spectators from around the southeast to come and enjoy,” said Laura Walters, chairwoman of the county Board of Supervisors, in the release. “It takes a tremendous amount of planning and coordination to host such a prestigious championship event and we couldn’t have done it without Claytor Lake State Park, the Pulaski County Administration and Tourism Team, the AJSA, Pulaski County ACCE, and many others. We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to it being a successful day on the lake.”

On Sept. 9 and 10, gates will open to spectators at 9 a.m. It is suggested that spectators bring their own chairs and tents to the event. Food trucks will be present on both days. The cost of AJSA admission will be $8 for kids and $10 for adults with $3 of each ticket being donated toward the Pulaski County ACCE program through New River Community College. Claytor Lake State Park will charge its parking fee as normal.

Anyone wishing to participate in racing events may email Keith McAfee at keith@ajsaracing.com or call at (423) 341-6416.

Featured jet ski racers at the events will be several national and world champions.