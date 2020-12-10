Clemson beats UVa in women's basketball

UVa had to cancel last weekend's game with George Washington because it had only six available players. UVa used seven players Thursday, with Deja Bristol returning from an injury. Not playing for UVa on Thursday were Nycerra Minnis and Tihana Stojsavljevic, who have season-ending injuries; Dani Lawson, who will be sidelined for some time with an injury; Meg Jefferson (injury); and Dylan Horton, who has opted out of the rest of the season.