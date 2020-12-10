Clemson beats UVa in women's basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Danae McNeal scored a career-high 11 points off the bench to lead the Clemson women's basketball team to a 71-55 win over Virginia on Thursday afternoon.
Clemson (6-0, 1-0 ACC) got 40 points from its bench.
Amandine Toi had 23 points for UVa (0-4, 0-1), which shot just 29.5% from the field.
UVa had to cancel last weekend's game with George Washington because it had only six available players. UVa used seven players Thursday, with Deja Bristol returning from an injury. Not playing for UVa on Thursday were Nycerra Minnis and Tihana Stojsavljevic, who have season-ending injuries; Dani Lawson, who will be sidelined for some time with an injury; Meg Jefferson (injury); and Dylan Horton, who has opted out of the rest of the season.
