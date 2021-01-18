Clemson had no answers for UVa

For all the 3-point specialists that have come through Virginia's program through the years, the current crop put up some numbers Saturday that may be unmatched.
The UVa's men's basketball fact book doesn't show a record for consecutive made 3-pointers but the Cavaliers hit nine in a row Saturday in the second half of an 85-50 victory at Clemson.
Five players contributed to the barrage, with Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy III each knocking down three 3-pointers during a five-minute, four-second span.
The Cavaliers shot 60.7 (15 of 27) on 3-pointers for the game.
Virginia, which was ranked No. 18 in the country as it visited 12th-ranked Clemson, moved up to 13th in the Associated Press poll released Monday.
UVa has scored at least 80 points in consecutive games for the first time since the start of the 2015-2016 season, when the Cavaliers scored more than 80 points in four consecutive games in November, none against ACC opposition.
Prior to its trip to Clemson last weekend, Virginia defeated visiting Notre Dame 80-68 at midweek.
"We always say that shooting covers over a multitude of mistakes," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said Monday on the ACC's weekly coaches' video conference.
Virginia was scheduled to play host to North Carolina State this week but Wednesday night's game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Wolfpack program.
Virginia will not be filling the Wednesday hole in its schedule with either a conference or nonconference foe, although there were discussions about doing so.
"There's constant discussions going on about all that, all the time," Bennett said. "You talk about a scramble! It gets harder as you get into conference play and jumbling stuff around, but you're always looking [for prospective opponents]."
On the ACC Network, Bennett was asked by hosts Wes Durham and Mark Packer on Monday if there was one thing the season had taught him.
"I said the thing that it has taught me is 'hope,' " said Bennett, whose Cavaliers are off till Saturday, when they are scheduled to entertain Georgia Tech at 8 p.m. "The present is so uncertain. Are we coming together? Are we going to get to practice? Is it going to better? Are we going to play in the future?"
He can't complain about the Cavaliers' performance since the ACC schedule got under way. Virginia is the the only ACC team that is unbeaten in conference play and UVa now has won 13 consecutive ACC games going back to last season.
"Virginia smashed us," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Monday on the weekly ACC coaches' video conference. "We didn't play well. We didn't coach well. To be honest with you, we gave in. We had a little bit of a pity party in the middle of the second half."
Brownell couldn't gauge how much his team was affected when he was away from the team for contact tracing tied to the coronavirus.
"We got punched in the mouth and our competitive edge wasn't where it needed to be, Brownell said. "When Virginia was making every shot, our defense wasn't very good. Then it just snowballed.
"The tell-tale was the first possession of the second half, when we scored, we guarded them well and [Sam] Hauser hits a '3' from 25 feet with three seconds on the [shot] clock.
"It was kind of like 'this ain't our night' and our guys didn't want to fight through the last 18 minutes, so we gave in. Virginia played great. [The Cavaliers] were well set-up. All credit to them."