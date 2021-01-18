Clemson had no answers for UVa

Virginia will not be filling the Wednesday hole in its schedule with either a conference or nonconference foe, although there were discussions about doing so.

"There's constant discussions going on about all that, all the time," Bennett said. "You talk about a scramble! It gets harder as you get into conference play and jumbling stuff around, but you're always looking [for prospective opponents]."

On the ACC Network, Bennett was asked by hosts Wes Durham and Mark Packer on Monday if there was one thing the season had taught him.

"I said the thing that it has taught me is 'hope,' " said Bennett, whose Cavaliers are off till Saturday, when they are scheduled to entertain Georgia Tech at 8 p.m. "The present is so uncertain. Are we coming together? Are we going to get to practice? Is it going to better? Are we going to play in the future?"

He can't complain about the Cavaliers' performance since the ACC schedule got under way. Virginia is the the only ACC team that is unbeaten in conference play and UVa now has won 13 consecutive ACC games going back to last season.