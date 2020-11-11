College Notebook: New James Madison men's basketball coach has Roanoke Valley ties

As he looks at the factors that resulted in him being named head men's basketball coach at James Madison University, Mark Byington can't overlook the coronavirus pandemic.
Byington's team from Georgia Southern had won its first two games of the Sun Belt Conference tournament before the remainder of the season was canceled.
"It was crazy how it happened," said Byington, who will be in Salem on Monday night to speak to the Roanoke Valley Sports Club. "I have an agent, like every other coach, and my agent told me that he thought James Madison was going to open.
"He asked me about my interest level and it was just peripheral at the time. I said, 'Look, I would really talk to them about the job,' and didn't know if there was going to be a mutual interest as well.
"When I really wanted the job was when I came up here [to Harrisonburg] and interviewed in person. It went from me thinking I wanted the job to definitely knowing I wanted it. It took me about three seconds to accept."
Byington's brother and sister-in-law are JMU graduates and his parents aren't too far away.
"My mom and dad have been in the same house [in Salem] since I was 4 years old," Byington said. "They've been there for 41 years and they'll be at the event Monday."
Byington can't wait till the pandemic eases and he can fully enjoy JMU's new $140 million Atlantic Union Bank Center, which will seat 9,000.
"It's going to be an unbelievable entertainment venue," he said, "but the full effect won't come into play until there's a stretch in the numbers than can be allowed in."
Athletic background
Dr. Patrice Weiss, chief medical officer at Carilion Clinic and also the guest picker on last week's Fearless Forecasters football panel, brought an athletic background to the competition.
Weiss' understanding was that she was one of the first girls in Pennsylvania to play Little League baseball and, with special permission granted, pitched her team to a district championship.
However, she had to settle for a 9-9 record among the forecasters because, among other things, she picked Stanford over Oregon because Stanford is the alma mater of one of her favorite players, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
More Chuck Hartman
Steve Phillips of the ACC office has unearthed a 1975 story from the High Point (N.C.) Enterprise in which former Virginia Tech baseball coach Chuck Hartman was calling ACC basketball games involving coaches Bill Foster at Duke and Norman Sloan at N.C. State.
They were aware that Hartman, who died last week, was the baseball coach at High Point, prompting Foster to tell him, "When the [baseball] game ends, coach Sloan will be umpiring behind the plate and I will be on the bases."
Recruiting
Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall was doing his weekly radio show Tuesday night when he was advised that the Cavaliers had added a recruit, identified elsewhere as Michael Diatta, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end from Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tennessee.
Vanderbilt was the only other school from a Power Five conference to have offered Diatta, listed by 247 Sports with offers from Brown, Columbia and Tulane. UVa's class has moved up to No. 22 nationally in rivals.com's rankings.
Activated
Bryce Hall, the heralded Virginia defensive back who missed the final eight games of the 2019 football season and slipped to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, was activated for the Jets' game Monday night with New England and was credited with two solo tackles.
Roanoke swimmer chooses Cincinnati
Patrick Henry senior Kemper John, a first-team All-Timesland girls' swimmer in 2019-20, signed a letter-of-intent Wednesday with the University of Cincinnati.
John, whose parents swam at the University of North Carolina, picked the Bearcats from a list of suitors that included William and Mary, UNC-Wilmington, George Mason and Richmond.
"I got offers from all of those schools but, at the end of the day, I felt that Cincinnati was best for me," said John, who had the best time in Timesland in the 100-yard butterfly as a junior.
She had the second-best times in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
John became familiar with the Bearcats through a Richmond-area swimmer against whom she had competed.
"From seeing that she had committed on social media, that was the first time I had heard about the school," she said. "I never had an actual recruiting trip. I was supposed to go last March."
She made her decision after visiting Cincinnati with her mother in September.
"It was totally different from what other people told me who had committed," Kemper John said, "but, when I got on campus, it just felt right."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!