College Notebook: New James Madison men's basketball coach has Roanoke Valley ties

As he looks at the factors that resulted in him being named head men's basketball coach at James Madison University, Mark Byington can't overlook the coronavirus pandemic.

Byington's team from Georgia Southern had won its first two games of the Sun Belt Conference tournament before the remainder of the season was canceled.

"It was crazy how it happened," said Byington, who will be in Salem on Monday night to speak to the Roanoke Valley Sports Club. "I have an agent, like every other coach, and my agent told me that he thought James Madison was going to open.

"He asked me about my interest level and it was just peripheral at the time. I said, 'Look, I would really talk to them about the job,' and didn't know if there was going to be a mutual interest as well.

"When I really wanted the job was when I came up here [to Harrisonburg] and interviewed in person. It went from me thinking I wanted the job to definitely knowing I wanted it. It took me about three seconds to accept."

Byington's brother and sister-in-law are JMU graduates and his parents aren't too far away.

"My mom and dad have been in the same house [in Salem] since I was 4 years old," Byington said. "They've been there for 41 years and they'll be at the event Monday."