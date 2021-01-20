College Notebook: Popcorn in fashion for Hokie basketball coach

As he was savoring a weekend victory over Wake Forest, Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young had another milestone to celebrate Monday.
Young had barely awakened before he was alerted that Tuesday was National Popcorn Day. It was one of the topics discussed when he was a guest on the "Packer and Durham" show on the ACC Network.
When he takes the floor at pregame Tech shootarounds, Young typically has a bag of popcorn in his hands.
"I started doing that a long, long time ago — about 20 years ago," Young told co-hosts Wes Durham and Mark Packer. "I like to go out and watch the kids warm up and visit with a couple of coaches.
"I talk with a couple of players. Our team's out there. When I was at Wofford, nobody cared. I come to Virginia Tech and it's like 'a thing.' "
As something of a connoisseur of popcorn, Young recommends the Tech brand.
"In my opinion, the best road popcorn so far has been Boston College," Young continued. "They do a nice job up there."
Tech doesn't go to Boston College this year and concession stands are closed at most venues.
"Yes, they are … not all, however," said Young, who clearly leaves no kernel unturned in his scouting.
Staffing
A former Virginia Tech player, J.C. Price, was not retained by new Marshall University head coach Charles Huff, most recently the associate head coach at Alabama. Huff replaces Doc Holliday, whose team 2020 team led the Football Bowl Subdivision in scoring defense, with Price as the co-defensive coordinator.
In swimming
The UVa women's swim team, ranked No. 2 in the country, was a 202.5-96.5 winner over No. 15 Virginia Tech this past weekend in Charlottesville. In the men's competition, 10th-ranked UVa defeated No. 15 Tech 161-137.
Cavaliers' head coach Todd DeSorbo and diving coach Tyler Fenwick both were sidelined by COVID-19 protocols.
"Missed my first meet ever," DeSorbo wrote on Facebook. "Not being able to hug my sweet kids, not cool! I often felt like like Sloth from Goonies getting Baby Ruth's thrown down the stairs.
"[Daughter] Cate at one point yelled down to the basement that she hoped she test positive so she could join me. Thankfully no one else in the family did."
- North Cross senior Daniel Byrnes, a first-team All-Timesland swimmer as a sophomore and junior, has elected to swim for Johns Hopkins in college. He was ranked No. 1 in his class academically and won the North Cross student-athlete award for boys in 2019-2020.
Recruiting
Virginia has taken a football commitment from preferred walk-on Owen Arnett, an all-state player from Hartland, Wisconsin, who had 116 tackles as a junior at Arrowhead High School in 2019.
Local angle
James Madison has won three games in a row and is 6-4 under first-year Dukes head coach Mark Byington, a former standout player at Salem High School. The Dukes were 9-21 in 2019-20.
Matt Lewis, a 6-foot-5 senior guard, is averaging 22.5 points per game. He leads the team in assists and is tied for the team lead in assists. Northside High School graduate Julien Wooden, a sophomore, is averaging 9.4 points while playing 23.2 minutes per game.
- Another Northside product, Cameron O'Conner, has played in seven games for Longwood after a postgraduate year at Massanutten Military Academy, followed by a redshirt season last year at Longwood.