College Notebook: Popcorn in fashion for Hokie basketball coach

As he was savoring a weekend victory over Wake Forest, Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young had another milestone to celebrate Monday.

Young had barely awakened before he was alerted that Tuesday was National Popcorn Day. It was one of the topics discussed when he was a guest on the "Packer and Durham" show on the ACC Network.

When he takes the floor at pregame Tech shootarounds, Young typically has a bag of popcorn in his hands.

"I started doing that a long, long time ago — about 20 years ago," Young told co-hosts Wes Durham and Mark Packer. "I like to go out and watch the kids warm up and visit with a couple of coaches.

"I talk with a couple of players. Our team's out there. When I was at Wofford, nobody cared. I come to Virginia Tech and it's like 'a thing.' "

As something of a connoisseur of popcorn, Young recommends the Tech brand.

"In my opinion, the best road popcorn so far has been Boston College," Young continued. "They do a nice job up there."

Tech doesn't go to Boston College this year and concession stands are closed at most venues.