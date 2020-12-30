College Notebook: Shane Beamer retains Mike Bobo as South Carolina's offensive coordinator

Job security

A 2-9 record this past season for Duke's football team does not appear to have threatened the status of head coach David Cutcliffe, who is 74-88 in 13 seasons at Duke and 118-117 overall.

"Simply put, David Cutcliffe has more job security than you or I, and it isn't even close," Duke athletic director Kevin White wrote in an e-mail to the News & Observer of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Stat of the day

When Virginia Tech finished 5-6 and Virginia was 5-5 during the 2020 football season, it marked the first time since 1978 that at least one of the FBS in-state rivals had failed to post a winning record. UVa was 2-9 in '78 and the Hokies were 4-7.

At the same time, the ACC is noting that, for the 20th year in a row, the ACC will have at least six football teams playing in bowl games. … North Carolina's meeting with Texas A&M on Saturday in the Orange Bowl will mark the Tar Heels' first appearance in what the ACC refers to as a major bowl since the 1950 Cotton Bowl.

Basketball woes

Louisville's 62-59 victory over visiting Kentucky on Saturday saddled the Wildcats with a sixth straight loss and the program's first 1-6 start since 1926.