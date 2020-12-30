College Notebook: Shane Beamer retains Mike Bobo as South Carolina's offensive coordinator

Shane Beamer's introduction of Mike Bobo as South Carolina's retained offensive coordinator came complete with a history lesson.
Beamer, the new head coach at South Carolina, was on the football staff at Virginia Tech when his father, Frank Beamer, pursued Bobo for the offensive coordinator position at Tech in 2013.
"It was to the point where we sent a plane to Athens, Georgia, to pick him up that he never got on," Shane Beamer said Monday. "He had a hard time leaving Athens, which I certainly understand."
Bobo had played quarterback at Georgia and later was the offensive coordinator on a Georgia team before taking the head coaching position at Colorado State for five seasons. He was named South Carolina's offensive coordinator a year ago.
Bobo was one of four assistants Beamer retained from the staff of ousted South Carolina predecessor Will Muschamp, including defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, who has assisted at five other Southeastern Conference programs as well as the NFL's Tennessee Titans.
Pete Lembo, a former Elon College coach, was named special teams coordinator.
- When Virginia Tech couldn't land Bobo as Tech's offensive coordinator in 2013, the Hokies turned to Scot Loeffler, who was in Blacksburg for three seasons. Loeffler later spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Boston College before he was named head coach at Bowling Green, where he is 3-14 after two seasons.
Recruiting
Lord Botetourt High School football coach Jamie Harless reports that junior offensive lineman Gunner Givens has scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Clemson and Penn State. Just outside his top four picks at this stage are North Carolina and Alabama.
Givens, listed at 6 foot 6 and 275 pounds, is rated the No. 3 prospect in Virginia for 2022 by both rivals.com and 247sports.com.
Topping the lists are linebacker Shawn Murphy from Unity Reed High School in Manassas and offensive lineman Zach Rice from Liberty Christian in Lynchburg. Rivals.com has Rice at No. 1 and 247Sports has Murphy at No. 1.
Moving up
Ex-Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins, winner of the Dudley Award in 2018 and 2019 as the state's top college football player, has been activated by the Los Angeles Rams.
Perkins, an undrafted free agent, will back up ex-Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford, who is taking over for starter Jared Goff, who has undergone thumb surgery.
One of Perkins' college teammates, linebacker Micah Kiser, was leading the Rams in tackles prior to suffering a knee injury in the 11th week of the season. A pectoral injury kept Kiser out for the last 10 games of the 2019 season.
Job security
A 2-9 record this past season for Duke's football team does not appear to have threatened the status of head coach David Cutcliffe, who is 74-88 in 13 seasons at Duke and 118-117 overall.
"Simply put, David Cutcliffe has more job security than you or I, and it isn't even close," Duke athletic director Kevin White wrote in an e-mail to the News & Observer of Raleigh, North Carolina.
Stat of the day
When Virginia Tech finished 5-6 and Virginia was 5-5 during the 2020 football season, it marked the first time since 1978 that at least one of the FBS in-state rivals had failed to post a winning record. UVa was 2-9 in '78 and the Hokies were 4-7.
At the same time, the ACC is noting that, for the 20th year in a row, the ACC will have at least six football teams playing in bowl games. … North Carolina's meeting with Texas A&M on Saturday in the Orange Bowl will mark the Tar Heels' first appearance in what the ACC refers to as a major bowl since the 1950 Cotton Bowl.
Basketball woes
Louisville's 62-59 victory over visiting Kentucky on Saturday saddled the Wildcats with a sixth straight loss and the program's first 1-6 start since 1926.