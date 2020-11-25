College Notebook: Unusual ending to UVa-ACU game gets some national attention

Ordinarily, Virginia’s game with Abilene Christian would not have attracted much attention nationally but it was featured by Scott Van Pelt, an ESPN sports anchor who has a “Bad Beats” section on his show each Monday night.

Abilene Christian, a somewhat obscure FCS team, entered the game as a 39 1/2-point underdog and appeared to have beaten the point spread after scoring a touchdown and a safety in the final 1:26. That made it a 49-15 game.

After the safety, Virginia kicked off and ACU needed only three plays to get to the UVa 16, but reserve defensive back D’Sean Perry intercepted a pass and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown, which made for a 55-15 final score.

“This might be the funniest game I’ve ever seen featured on ‘Bad Beats,’” was the response from the website “Funhouse,” which has a catalog of like sporting broadcasts.

Doctoring

Although Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden was lost for the season Saturday in the Cavaliers’ victory, his family was reassured after learning that UVa orthopedic surgeon Dr. Joseph Park would be performing surgery on Snowden’s broken right ankle.