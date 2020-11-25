College Notebook: Unusual ending to UVa-ACU game gets some national attention

Ordinarily, Virginia’s game with Abilene Christian would not have attracted much attention nationally but it was featured by Scott Van Pelt, an ESPN sports anchor who has a “Bad Beats” section on his show each Monday night.
Abilene Christian, a somewhat obscure FCS team, entered the game as a 39 1/2-point underdog and appeared to have beaten the point spread after scoring a touchdown and a safety in the final 1:26. That made it a 49-15 game.
After the safety, Virginia kicked off and ACU needed only three plays to get to the UVa 16, but reserve defensive back D’Sean Perry intercepted a pass and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown, which made for a 55-15 final score.
“This might be the funniest game I’ve ever seen featured on ‘Bad Beats,’” was the response from the website “Funhouse,” which has a catalog of like sporting broadcasts.
Doctoring
Although Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden was lost for the season Saturday in the Cavaliers’ victory, his family was reassured after learning that UVa orthopedic surgeon Dr. Joseph Park would be performing surgery on Snowden’s broken right ankle.
It was Park who did surgery last year on Virginia defensive back Bryce Hall, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury last season at Miami but has reached the point where he is playing in the secondary for the New York Jets.
Familiar name?
Sam Denmark, who has 14 catches for 252 yards for unbeaten Coastal Carolina this season, began his career at Virginia Tech, where he played football and ran track, representing the Hokies as a sprinter.
Denmark is from the Charleston suburb of Huger, South Carolina. He had a touchdown reception for the Hokies against North Carolina in 2017.
The Coastal Carolina football coach, Jamey Chadwell, was a four-year letterman as a lineman at East Tennessee State and was an assistant coach at ETSU from 2000-03.
Another familiar name
Anthony Gill is the latest former UVa player to sign a professional basketball contract, joining the Washington Wizards after most recently playing in Europe.
Can’t shake it
Dom Starsia, whose men’s lacrosse teams at Virginia won four NCAA championships during his 24 years as the Cavaliers’ head coach, has accepted a position as the head coach at Blue Ridge School in Greene County outside Charlottesville.
Starsia was a three-time national coach of the year, with two of those awards coming when he was the head coach at Brown.
