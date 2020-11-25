 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Notebook: Unusual ending to UVa-ACU game gets some national attention
0 comments
COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

College Notebook: Unusual ending to UVa-ACU game gets some national attention

{{featured_button_text}}
112120-cdp-sports-uvafootball-abilenechristian428.JPG

Virginia quarterback Lindell Stone is tackled in the end zone for a safety late in the Cavaliers’ win over Abilene Christian on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

 ERIN EDGERTON, THE (CHARLOTTESVILLE) DAILY PROGRESS

Ordinarily, Virginia’s game with Abilene Christian would not have attracted much attention nationally but it was featured by Scott Van Pelt, an ESPN sports anchor who has a “Bad Beats” section on his show each Monday night.

Abilene Christian, a somewhat obscure FCS team, entered the game as a 39 1/2-point underdog and appeared to have beaten the point spread after scoring a touchdown and a safety in the final 1:26. That made it a 49-15 game.

After the safety, Virginia kicked off and ACU needed only three plays to get to the UVa 16, but reserve defensive back D’Sean Perry intercepted a pass and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown, which made for a 55-15 final score.

“This might be the funniest game I’ve ever seen featured on ‘Bad Beats,’” was the response from the website “Funhouse,” which has a catalog of like sporting broadcasts.

Doctoring

Although Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden was lost for the season Saturday in the Cavaliers’ victory, his family was reassured after learning that UVa orthopedic surgeon Dr. Joseph Park would be performing surgery on Snowden’s broken right ankle.

It was Park who did surgery last year on Virginia defensive back Bryce Hall, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury last season at Miami but has reached the point where he is playing in the secondary for the New York Jets.

Familiar name?

Sam Denmark, who has 14 catches for 252 yards for unbeaten Coastal Carolina this season, began his career at Virginia Tech, where he played football and ran track, representing the Hokies as a sprinter.

Denmark is from the Charleston suburb of Huger, South Carolina. He had a touchdown reception for the Hokies against North Carolina in 2017.

The Coastal Carolina football coach, Jamey Chadwell, was a four-year letterman as a lineman at East Tennessee State and was an assistant coach at ETSU from 2000-03.

Another familiar name

Anthony Gill is the latest former UVa player to sign a professional basketball contract, joining the Washington Wizards after most recently playing in Europe.

Can’t shake it

Dom Starsia, whose men’s lacrosse teams at Virginia won four NCAA championships during his 24 years as the Cavaliers’ head coach, has accepted a position as the head coach at Blue Ridge School in Greene County outside Charlottesville.

Starsia was a three-time national coach of the year, with two of those awards coming when he was the head coach at Brown.

Contact Doug Doughty at doug.doughty@roanoke.com or 981-3129. Follow him on Twitter: @DoughtySports.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Goal of the Century': Maradona's 1986 magic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert