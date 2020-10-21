College Notebook: W&L golf legend Jack Vardaman remembered as champion

While the Washington and Lee name might not resonate loudly in the golfing world, the Generals have made a contribution to the game via a W&L ambassador, Jack Vardaman.
Vardaman, who died Sept. 23, was a freshman on the W&L golf team that won the 1958 Virginia Intercollegiate championship. He played No. 1 for the Generals during his last three seasons.
He went on to Harvard Law School and was in a law firm that included ex-Washington Redskins president Edward Bennett Williams. He was rated one of the top lawyers in the D.C. area by Washingtonian magazine and also served as general counsel to the United States Golf Association.
As a golfer, Vardaman won a host of mid-amateur and seniors events and, on the weekend prior to his death, he had played golf at the Homestead in Hot Springs, where he had a summer place at Malvern Hall, a historic Bath County mansion.
Jim Farrar, secretary of the university, said that Vardaman played bridge on the morning of his passing.
"By midafternoon, he had died at his desk," Farrar said. "None of us had any idea. It absolutely floored me because Jack and I and our president, Will Dudley, had stayed in contact with him.
"[Vardaman] was in terrific condition for an 80-year-old."
He had carved out a nice career as a older player, participating in the U.S. Senior Open on four occasions, as well as PGA Tour Champions events. He won the Virginia State Golf Association Super Senior Stroke Play as recently as 2018, when he was named state super senior of the year.
Vardaman, originally from Alabama, played in the U.S. Senior Open and PGA Seniors and won multiple club championships at Congressional Country Club in Potomac, Maryland.
"The interesting thing about Jack was, you would never know that he such a good golfer," Farrar said. "He never talked about it. He was that kind of guy."
- Another W&L alumnus who passed away recently was John Hatcher Ferguson, who wasn't a great golfer but belonged to the first family of Franklin County golf. Included in that tree is his grandson and namesake, who was the ODAC rookie of the year for Hampden-Sydney and winner of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame title.
More golf
Blacksburg golfing prodigy and Virginia Commonwealth alumnus Lanto Griffin stands 16th on the 2020 PGA Tour earnings list with just under $3.2 million. Denny McCarthy, who played at Virginia, is 74th on the list with close to $1.2 million. Big names Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Ricky Fowler are 78th, 81st and 97th on that list.
Recruiting
Of the top 45 in-state football recruits as ranked by rivals.com, 38 are listed as committed, none since Sept. 6. In comparison, five top 60-rated men's basketball prospects already have committed in October.
Trey Kaufman, a 6-foot-8 power forward from Sellersburg, Indiana has set Oct. 30 as the date to announce his college choice from a field of Indiana, Indiana State, North Carolina, Purdue and Virginia.
Although he paid campus visits to Virginia and North Carolina, he was unable to meet with either team's coaching staff because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Connections
A recent men's soccer game between host Virginia and Louisville pitted the Cavaliers' head coach, George Gelnovatch, and his son, Jake, a Albemarle High School graduate who starts in goal for the Cardinals.
Jake Gelnovatch, a fifth-year senior, received a red card for incurring the wrath of the referee. His replacement gave up the Cavaliers' winning goal in overtime. George Gelnovatch was a striker during his playing days at UVa.
Contact Doug Doughty at doug.doughty@roanoke.com or 981-3129. Follow him on Twitter: @DoughtySports.
