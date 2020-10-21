College Notebook: W&L golf legend Jack Vardaman remembered as champion

While the Washington and Lee name might not resonate loudly in the golfing world, the Generals have made a contribution to the game via a W&L ambassador, Jack Vardaman.

Vardaman, who died Sept. 23, was a freshman on the W&L golf team that won the 1958 Virginia Intercollegiate championship. He played No. 1 for the Generals during his last three seasons.

He went on to Harvard Law School and was in a law firm that included ex-Washington Redskins president Edward Bennett Williams. He was rated one of the top lawyers in the D.C. area by Washingtonian magazine and also served as general counsel to the United States Golf Association.

As a golfer, Vardaman won a host of mid-amateur and seniors events and, on the weekend prior to his death, he had played golf at the Homestead in Hot Springs, where he had a summer place at Malvern Hall, a historic Bath County mansion.

Jim Farrar, secretary of the university, said that Vardaman played bridge on the morning of his passing.

"By midafternoon, he had died at his desk," Farrar said. "None of us had any idea. It absolutely floored me because Jack and I and our president, Will Dudley, had stayed in contact with him.

"[Vardaman] was in terrific condition for an 80-year-old."