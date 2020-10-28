College Notebook: Wake Forest revisits history

As he perused the college football scores Saturday, Al Groh didn't immediately recognize the significance of one outcome.

Wake Forest's 23-16 victory over Virginia Tech marked the first time since 1983 that the Deacons had beaten Virginia and Virginia Tech in the same year.

"Always nice to think back on wins," said Groh, responding to a text. "I'm not so good at math, but 37 years is a long time. "Even when I saw the score Saturday, I never even made the connection."

In the spirit of full disclosure, Wake hasn't played Tech and UVa on a yearly basis. After the Hokies defeated the Demon Deacons 21-20 in 1984, they didn't play again until Tech joined the ACC in 2004.

Groh, who later coached UVa, was the head coach at Wake Forest from 1981-86 and the Deacons' 13-6 victory at Tech in Blacksburg came in the second game of the '83 season.

"We had played up there the year before and they had Bruce Smith," said Groh, whose 1982 team won 13-10 at Lane Stadium.

"I wouldn't have said, 'This is going to be an NFL Hall of Famer,' but I remember telling the coaches, 'This guy could wreck the game. We're going to set the protection toward him on every pass play,' which we did.' "