College Notebook: Wake Forest revisits history

As he perused the college football scores Saturday, Al Groh didn't immediately recognize the significance of one outcome.
Wake Forest's 23-16 victory over Virginia Tech marked the first time since 1983 that the Deacons had beaten Virginia and Virginia Tech in the same year.
"Always nice to think back on wins," said Groh, responding to a text. "I'm not so good at math, but 37 years is a long time. "Even when I saw the score Saturday, I never even made the connection."
In the spirit of full disclosure, Wake hasn't played Tech and UVa on a yearly basis. After the Hokies defeated the Demon Deacons 21-20 in 1984, they didn't play again until Tech joined the ACC in 2004.
Groh, who later coached UVa, was the head coach at Wake Forest from 1981-86 and the Deacons' 13-6 victory at Tech in Blacksburg came in the second game of the '83 season.
"We had played up there the year before and they had Bruce Smith," said Groh, whose 1982 team won 13-10 at Lane Stadium.
"I wouldn't have said, 'This is going to be an NFL Hall of Famer,' but I remember telling the coaches, 'This guy could wreck the game. We're going to set the protection toward him on every pass play,' which we did.' "
Six weeks after the Tech-Wake game, visiting UVa fell to the Deacs 38-34 in what Groh remembers as the "Big Chill" game.
"The day before the game, it was a really nasty, rainy day," Groh said. "It was too nasty to have our usual Friday workout. I'm in my office, watching film and I see where, if we run a particular pattern, we'd have a chance to get a guy free down the middle.
"Those were the days when teams went to the movies Friday night. There weren't many choices so the movie we went to see was 'The Big Chill.' After the movie, I got together with the quarterbacks and receivers and discussed the appropriateness of putting the play in.
"They said, 'Coach, what are we going to call this?' I said, 'I don't know. 'Why don't we call it the Big Chill?' "
Virginia lost despite rushing for 389 yards and outgaining the Deacs 595-367 in total offense.
- Groh, who resides in Hingham, Mass., said he expected to serve as a television analyst this year for as many as 15 college or pro football games but has been restricted so far by the coronavirus. His son, former UVa quarterback Mike Groh, coaches wide receivers for the Indianapolis Colts.
Recruiting
Virginia is listed as one of four finalists with Duke, Michigan and Alabama for Caleb Houstan, a 6-foot-8 forward from Montverde (Fla.) Academy who was reclassified from the 2022 recruiting class to 2021.
- According to the stockrisers.com website, anticipated graduate transfer Paul Atkinson Jr. has been in contact with the Virginia Tech men's basketball staff. Atkinson, a 6-foot-10 forward, was the Ivy League co-player of the year at Yale after averaging 17 points and 7.3 rebounds.
- Kentucky took a commitment this week from 6-6 Bryce Hopkins from Oak Park, Illinois. Hopkins, who earlier had been committed to Louisville, is the nation's No. 3 prospect according to rivals.com, which has Kaufman at No. 32.
- UVa has taken a football commitment from Noah Josey, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive guard from Brentwood (Tennessee) Academy. He had offers from Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State and Virginia Tech, according to 247Sports.
Early impact
Ex-UVa wide receiver and return specialist Joe Reed, a fifth-round Los Angeles Chargers draft pick, scored a touchdown on an 8-yard flanker reverse Sunday against Jacksonville. Reed has not caught a pass this season but has returned eight kickoffs, with a long of 46 yards.
Reed, from Charlotte County on the Virginia-North Carolina line, was a sophomore in high school when he committed to ex-UVa head coach Mike London, although Reed never played for London.
