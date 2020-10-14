College Notebook: Wichita State coach, a Cave Spring alum, disputes claims of assault

Transfers

Kenyatta Watson, a four-star defensive back when he came out of Loganville, Georgia, has transferred from Texas to Georgia Tech. Watson's father said his son made the move after two of his relatives in Georgia were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Success story

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who began his career at Auburn and had to sit out the 2019 season as a transfer, has accumulated close to 1,000 yards in total offense after just three games for the Flames. He has averaged 7.2 yards on 47 rushing attempts.

Liberty's game at Syracuse this week will be its first of three against ACC opposition, all in a five-week span. The Flames will go into the Syracuse game with a six-game winning streak dating back to last season.

Syracuse became the first ACC program to play at Liberty when the Orangemen defeated the Flames 24-0 in the 2019 season opener on a day when Liberty coach Hugh Freese was bedridden with a staph infection.

Around the corner

Preseason for Division I men's basketball starts Wednesday, with teams given 42 days in which to hold 30 practices. Practices can last up to four hours per day and 20 hours per week. Players have been allowed to practice without coaches up to this point.

