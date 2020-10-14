College Notebook: Wichita State coach, a Cave Spring alum, disputes claims of assault

Former Roanoker Gregg Marshall, the head men's basketball coach at Wichita State, has disputed claims that he physically assaulted one of his players.
Marshall stated to the Wichita Eagle newspaper this week that he had never struck a player, as the sports news website Stadium reported previously. Stadium based the article on interviews with 36 former players and assistant coaches, only two of whom were named.
"In response to the allegations put forward in the media, I simply state unequivocally that I have never struck a player or colleague," Marshall wrote in a letter to the Eagle. "Allegations claiming otherwise are false."
Marshall played at Cave Spring High School and collegiately at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland before taking up coaching, including nine seasons at Winthrop, where, as head coach, he had six seasons of 20 wins or more.
Marshall had been the target of a six-month investigation by longtime college basketball writer Jeff Goodman, now with Stadium.
Wichita State has hired the Tueth Keeney law firm out of St. Louis to conduct an independent investigation of the allegations, according to the Wichita newspaper.
"It is important that the investigation conclude its work without outside influence," Marshall told the Wichita Eagle. "An unrelenting character assassination by a member of the media that repeatedly targets me and my family threatens to undermine the impartiality of the investigation."
Recruiting
Bryce McGowens, a five-star basketball recruit from the Pittsburgh area, has reopened his recruiting after earlier making an oral commitment to Florida State.
According to ESPN print reporter Jeff Borzello, Virginia Tech was one of the schools that subsequently expressed interest.
- Rivals.com has bumped up Tristan Leigh, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman from Robinson Secondary School in Fairfax County, to No. 1 on the list of the state's top football prospects.
- Rivals currently has Tech's class ranked 39th in the Football Bowl Subdivision, ahead of fellow ACC members Clemson, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Duke. Virginia is tied for 25th with Georgia Tech.
Commentary
From Rivals.com analyst Mike Farrell on Virginia Tech's football recruiting: "The Hokies have more than 20 commitments in this class and an average star rating well below three. Not one top-15 in-state prospect has chosen the Hokies in 2021."
Transfers
Kenyatta Watson, a four-star defensive back when he came out of Loganville, Georgia, has transferred from Texas to Georgia Tech. Watson's father said his son made the move after two of his relatives in Georgia were diagnosed with COVID-19.
Success story
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who began his career at Auburn and had to sit out the 2019 season as a transfer, has accumulated close to 1,000 yards in total offense after just three games for the Flames. He has averaged 7.2 yards on 47 rushing attempts.
Liberty's game at Syracuse this week will be its first of three against ACC opposition, all in a five-week span. The Flames will go into the Syracuse game with a six-game winning streak dating back to last season.
Syracuse became the first ACC program to play at Liberty when the Orangemen defeated the Flames 24-0 in the 2019 season opener on a day when Liberty coach Hugh Freese was bedridden with a staph infection.
Around the corner
Preseason for Division I men's basketball starts Wednesday, with teams given 42 days in which to hold 30 practices. Practices can last up to four hours per day and 20 hours per week. Players have been allowed to practice without coaches up to this point.
