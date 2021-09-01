10 Nonconference Games To Watch

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in a new ACC scheduling model last season, limiting each ACC team to just one nonconference game in the regular season. Many nonleague games had to be scrapped because of that decision, while other nonleague games involving ACC schools were canceled because of the decisions of other conferences. And some nonconference games turned into ACC games because of Notre Dame's temporary ACC football membership. But ACC schedules will go back to normal this season, with each team playing four nonleague games and Notre Dame becoming a nonconference foe once again. So here are 10 intriguing nonconference games involving ACC teams.

Sept. 3 Old Dominion at Wake Forest

ODU hired former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne as head coach back in December 2019, but Rahne is still waiting to make his head-coaching debut. Unlike the rest of Conference USA, Old Dominion opted not to play football last season because of the pandemic. ODU, which has never played Wake Forest before, has been picked last in the East Division in Conference USA's preseason media poll. The 7 p.m. game will air on the ACC Network.

Sept. 4 Clemson vs. Georgia