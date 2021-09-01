10 Nonconference Games To Watch

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in a new ACC scheduling model last season, limiting each ACC team to just one nonconference game in the regular season. Many nonleague games had to be scrapped because of that decision, while other nonleague games involving ACC schools were canceled because of the decisions of other conferences. And some nonconference games turned into ACC games because of Notre Dame's temporary ACC football membership. But ACC schedules will go back to normal this season, with each team playing four nonleague games and Notre Dame becoming a nonconference foe once again. So here are 10 intriguing nonconference games involving ACC teams.
Sept. 3 Old Dominion at Wake Forest
ODU hired former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne as head coach back in December 2019, but Rahne is still waiting to make his head-coaching debut. Unlike the rest of Conference USA, Old Dominion opted not to play football last season because of the pandemic. ODU, which has never played Wake Forest before, has been picked last in the East Division in Conference USA's preseason media poll. The 7 p.m. game will air on the ACC Network.
Sept. 4 Clemson vs. Georgia
The teams will meet in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte, North Carolina. Clemson is ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll, while Georgia is ranked No. 5. The 7:30 p.m. game will air on WSET. It will be the teams' first meeting in seven years. JT Daniels threw for 1,231 yards for the 8-2 Bulldogs last year.
Sept. 4 Miami vs. Alabama
The Hurricanes will face the defending College Football Playoff champs in one of the two Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games in Atlanta. The 3:30 p.m. game will air on WSET. Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason Top 25 poll, with Miami ranked No. 14. Six members of coach Nick Saban's defense made the media's preseason All-Southeastern Conference first team. Miami and Alabama have not met since the Sugar Bowl in January 1993.
Sept. 6 Louisville vs. Mississippi
The Cardinals and Rebels will meet in the other Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The 8 p.m. game will be televised by ESPN. Ole Miss, which went 5-5 last year, is second in the "others receiving votes" category of the AP preseason poll. Coach Lane Kiffin's team features Matt Corral, who threw for 3,337 yards last season. Ole Miss has never faced the Cardinals before.
Sept. 18 Virginia Tech at West Virginia
The teams last met four years ago at FedEx Field; this will be the Hokies' first visit to Morgantown since 2005. The 7:30 p.m. game will be televised by Fox Sports 1. Leddie Brown ran for 1,010 yards last season. when WVU went 6-4. The Hokies have won the last three meetings.
Sept. 24 Liberty at Syracuse
The Flames won 38-21 at Syracuse 38-21 last year. Can they leave the Carrier Dome victorious again this year? Liberty is fourth in the "others receiving votes' category in the AP preseason poll. Flames QB Malik Willis is back from a 10-1 team. The 8 p.m. game will air on the ACC Network.
Oct. 30 North Carolina at Notre Dame
Notre Dame is ranked No. 9 in the AP preseason Top 25, with UNC ranked No. 10. The 7:30 p.m. game will air on WSLS. The Fighting Irish have won the last three meetings, including a 31-17 victory at North Carolina last season. Kyren Williams rushed for 1,125 yards last year, when he helped Notre Dame reach the CFP semifinals. Notre Dame will also play ACC members Florida State (Sept. 5), Virginia Tech (Oct. 9), Virginia (Nov. 13) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 20) this year.
Oct. 30 Virginia at Brigham Young
UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall spent 11 seasons as BYU's head coach before taking Virginia's reins. The Cougars went 11-1 last year but lost QB Zach Wilson to the NFL. This will be the teams' first meeting in seven years.
Nov. 27 Clemson at South Carolina
The Gamecocks are steered by rookie head coach Shane Beamer, a Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech graduate. South Carolina, which went 2-8 last fall, was picked next-to-last in the Eastern Division in the SEC's preseason media poll. Clemson has won the last six duels in the series; the teams did not meet last year.
Nov. 27 Florida State at Florida
The Gators, who went 8-4 last year, are ranked No. 13 in the AP preseason poll. The Florida coaching staff once again includes a pair of Pulaski County High School and Virginia Tech graduates — defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and special-teams quality-control assistant Shayne Graham. Florida has won the last two meetings in the series; the teams did not face each other last year.