5 ACC OFFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

ACC Network analyst and ex-Georgia Tech RB Roddy Jones sizes up some players to keep your eye on.
IAN BOOK | Notre Dame senior quarterback
2019: became first Notre Dame QB with at least 2,500 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and 30 TD passes in a season; completed 240 of 399 passes for 3,034 yards and 34 TDs with six interceptions; ran for 546 yards and four TDs on 112 carries.
Jones says: "He's a guy that from a national standpoint probably doesn't get the credit that he deserves. Ian Book is a guy that is not going to overwhelm with you his athleticism. He's not going to overwhelm you with his arm. But he's really good in both areas. He's a better athlete than you expect when you first walk out there and you see the size and stature. He's got a really good ability to avoid pressure. And then he's got a good enough arm to make the throws that are necessary."
TRAVIS ETIENNE | Clemson senior running back
2019: ACC player of the year; second-team All-American; ran for 1,614 yards and league-high 19 TDs on 207 carries; had 37 catches for 432 yards and four TDs.
Jones says: "[With] the lower body strength that he's got, he just has this uncanny ability to get to top speed in the blink of an eye. That also helps him from a power standpoint. It's rare that you find a guy with great balance who can bounce off a tackler and then have the burst to outrun the next guy. If you're able to break a tackle, usually it's the next guy that gets you. Travis Etienne breaks that first tackle and then is able to change speeds so quickly that it throws off the angle of the second tackler."
TREVOR LAWRENCE | Clemson junior quarterback
2019: All-ACC first team; Manning Award finalist; Fiesta Bowl offensive MVP; completed 268 of 407 passes (league-high 65.8%) for league-best 3,665 yards and 36 TDs with eight interceptions; ran for 563 yards and nine TDs on 103 carries.
Jones says: "He's got an absolute rocket for an arm. He runs like a deer. The physical tools are the first thing that separates him. And then next you look between the ears. The maturity he has is something that is rare to see from a guy that young. The thing that you've really seen over the last couple of seasons is the leadership that he has shown. He went through a lot of adversity early in the season. People piled onto him because of the interceptions early last year. He showed a lot of maturity in the way that he responded."
BREVIN JORDAN | Miami junior tight end
2019: All-ACC first team; Mackey Award finalist; had 35 catches for 495 yards and two TDs; missed three of last four games with foot injury.
Jones says: "His ability to run routes is really impressive. When you have a tight end, a guy with that size, that can move like that, they're going to be dangerous. Brevin is a guy that is really going to help Miami in their new [spread] system with [new offensive coordinator] Rhett Lashlee because so much of what [Lashlee] does has two tight ends on the field. Brevin Jordan gives you the ability to play in-line, he can play out wide, he can play in the slot. You can stick him in the backfield if you wanted to because he's such a good athlete."
TUTU ATWELL | Louisville junior receiver
2019: All-ACC first team; broke the school single-season record with a league-high 1,276 receiving yards; tied school mark with 12 TD catches; had 70 receptions.
Jones says: "That dude can absolutely fly. So when you have the scheme that Louisville runs, which is so based on play action and so predicated on the run game, it creates a lot of one-on-one situations and a lot of opportunities to get him the ball where he can catch and run. You can dump it to him in the flat where he's got space before he encounters the first defender. Or it's one of those deep routes off play action where he's one-on-one on a safety. The scheme fits what he does so well, which is run."
— Mark Berman
