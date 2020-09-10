5 ACC OFFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

ACC Network analyst and ex-Georgia Tech RB Roddy Jones sizes up some players to keep your eye on.

IAN BOOK | Notre Dame senior quarterback

2019: became first Notre Dame QB with at least 2,500 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and 30 TD passes in a season; completed 240 of 399 passes for 3,034 yards and 34 TDs with six interceptions; ran for 546 yards and four TDs on 112 carries.

Jones says: "He's a guy that from a national standpoint probably doesn't get the credit that he deserves. Ian Book is a guy that is not going to overwhelm with you his athleticism. He's not going to overwhelm you with his arm. But he's really good in both areas. He's a better athlete than you expect when you first walk out there and you see the size and stature. He's got a really good ability to avoid pressure. And then he's got a good enough arm to make the throws that are necessary."

TRAVIS ETIENNE | Clemson senior running back

2019: ACC player of the year; second-team All-American; ran for 1,614 yards and league-high 19 TDs on 207 carries; had 37 catches for 432 yards and four TDs.