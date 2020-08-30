5 NONCONFERENCE GAMES OF NOTE

With the coronavirus pandemic resulting in a new ACC scheduling model, each ACC team is limited to just one nonconference foe this year — and that game has to be held in the ACC team's home state.
Many nonleague games had to be scrapped because of the new model (so much for Virginia vs. West Virginia in Atlanta, for example).
ACC teams also saw games canceled because foes are either not playing any nonleague games (we're looking at you, Southeastern Conference) or are not playing football this fall (hello, Big Ten).
And some games that would have been nonconference affairs have turned into league games (hello, temporary ACC football member Notre Dame).
Some ACC schools even had to scramble to find a replacement nonleague foe this summer (which explains why Wake Forest is hosting Campbell, for example).
So with that in mind, here are this year's five most intriguing nonconference games involving ACC teams. Well, sort of intriguing, at any rate.
— Mark Berman
Sept. 12 | Western Kentucky at Louisville
The Cardinals won't be able to cap the regular season with their usual game against intrastate rival Kentucky, but their game with intrastate foe Western Kentucky is still on the schedule. The Hilltoppers went 9-4 last year in Tyson Helton's first season as their coach — a five-game improvement from the previous season. Quarterback Ty Storey must be replaced, but defensive end DeAngelo Malone is back. Malone had 11 1/2 sacks last season, earning Conference USA defensive player of the year honors. Louisville beat Western Kentucky 38-21 last year.
Sept. 19 | Charlotte at North Carolina
Hidden Valley High School graduate Tyriq Harris will be returning to the field at defensive end for Charlotte after missing last season with a back injury. He earned All-Conference USA honorable mention in 2018. This will be the graduate student's sixth season in the program. Charlotte was already set to visit Duke this year but now has a second ACC foe on the schedule. No. 18 North Carolina lost out on four nonleague games (UCF, Auburn, JMU and UConn), so it added a game with the 49ers last month. This will be the first time these teams have met. Charlotte won a school-record seven games last year and made a bowl game for the first time. Will Healy is back for a second year as the team's coach.
Sept. 19 | Central Florida at Georgia Tech
UCF's home game with North Carolina had to be scrapped, but the Knights' visit to Georgia Tech is still on. UCF is ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll. The Knights went 10-3 last fall. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 3,653 yards as a true freshman last season. This will be the first meeting between UCF and Georgia Tech in 20 years. This will also be the lone nonleague game for the Knights.
Sept. 19 | South Florida at Notre Dame
Notre Dame's games against Navy, Arkansas, Western Michigan, Wisconsin, Stanford and Southern Cal were scrapped, so the 10th-ranked Fighting Irish added USF to the schedule in late August. This will kick off a three-game series. The Bulls went 4-8 last fall under former coach Charlie Strong. The team's new coach is former Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott. This will be the teams' first meeting in nine years.
Oct 17 | Liberty at Syracuse
This will be the first of the Flames' three meetings with ACC teams this season. The Flames went 8-5 last fall, including a Cure Bowl win over Georgia Southern in the first bowl appearance in Liberty history. The Flames will miss receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, quarterback Stephen Calvert and running back Frankie Hickson. But running back Joshua Mack, defensive end TreShaun Clark and safety Javon Scruggs are among those back. Syracuse won 24-0 at Liberty last year.
