5 NONCONFERENCE GAMES OF NOTE

Sept. 19 | Charlotte at North Carolina

Hidden Valley High School graduate Tyriq Harris will be returning to the field at defensive end for Charlotte after missing last season with a back injury. He earned All-Conference USA honorable mention in 2018. This will be the graduate student's sixth season in the program. Charlotte was already set to visit Duke this year but now has a second ACC foe on the schedule. No. 18 North Carolina lost out on four nonleague games (UCF, Auburn, JMU and UConn), so it added a game with the 49ers last month. This will be the first time these teams have met. Charlotte won a school-record seven games last year and made a bowl game for the first time. Will Healy is back for a second year as the team's coach.

Sept. 19 | Central Florida at Georgia Tech

UCF's home game with North Carolina had to be scrapped, but the Knights' visit to Georgia Tech is still on. UCF is ranked No. 21 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll. The Knights went 10-3 last fall. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 3,653 yards as a true freshman last season. This will be the first meeting between UCF and Georgia Tech in 20 years. This will also be the lone nonleague game for the Knights.

Sept. 19 | South Florida at Notre Dame