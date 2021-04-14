A memorable senior season for VMI's A.J. Smith

Smith shared the team lead in tackles (90) as a sophomore. He also broke up three passes and recorded a sack.

The Keydets went 1-10 that year, with the one win coming against a Division II team.

But Smith and company pulled off a stunning turnaround the following season.

The Keydets went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the SoCon in 2019. VMI finished with its most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and its most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon in 1979.

Smith had 67 tackles, broke up four passes and tied for second in the SoCon with three interceptions. He earned All-SoCon honors from both the coaches and the media.

The Keydets did not play last fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this has been a surprisingly successful spring.

VMI opened its season by beating then-No. 10 Furman 14-13 for its first win over a ranked foe since 2002. The Keydets cracked the FCS Top 25 polls last month for the first time in their history. And for the first time since 1960, the Keydets won their first five games.