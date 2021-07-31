A year with both spring and fall football seasons could tax VMI players

For FCS football teams such as VMI, this will be a year like no other — one that could tax players physically and mentally.
While FBS teams played last fall, FCS leagues postponed their fall 2020 seasons to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The FCS playoffs were moved to the spring as well.
So the Keydets played eight games from Feb. 27 through April 24, including the first FCS playoff game in their history.
They will play a brand new season in the fall. That means at least 11 more games.
Add in the preseason practices that were held early this year and another round of preseason practices beginning Aug. 6, and that could put a lot of wear and tear on the Keydets' bodies.
So VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said there will be "a lot less contact" in preseason practice next month.
"Some of that's been mandated by [new] NCAA rules, but we were already moving down that line," Wachenheim said recently at Southern Conference football media day in Asheville, North Carolina. "We're actually going to do less contact than the new NCAA rules [allow]."
With the hope of limiting concussions, the NCAA Division I Council issued new rules in May for both FBS and FCS preseason practices. The number of contact practices in the preseason have been cut from 21 to 18; teams can be in full pads for only nine days. Teams cannot hold more than two straight days of full-contact preseason practices, and teams must limit full contact in a preseason practice to 75 minutes. Teams are also limited to just two preseason scrimmages.
The new rules were not made with the pandemic-altered year in mind, but they could benefit FCS teams.
VMI will play a total of 19 games in just a 10-month span — 20 games if VMI makes it back to the first round of the playoffs.
Wanting to keep his players fresh this year, Wachenheim talked last fall with Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens to get some ideas for the January and February practices that led into VMI's spring season. Teevens has gained fame for not having his players tackle each other in Dartmouth practices. Fitzgerald is not big on scrimmages.
In the wake of those chats, Wachenheim had the Keydets tackle in only three short, situational scrimmages before the spring season began.
"And we tackled at our highest efficiency level [in the spring season]," Wachenheim said. "So we're going to take the lessons learned from our spring season and we're going to limit our contact going into the fall."
Wachenheim said the recent NBA season gives him a "little bit of a clue" about the injury woes that could await FCS teams in the fall.
Because of the pandemic, the NBA's 2020 playoffs did not conclude until October. The NBA's injury-plagued 2020-21 season started just two months later.
"I'm a Los Angeles Lakers fan, and they suffered a lot of injuries," Wachenheim said.
Wachenheim is not the only Southern Conference coach who is concerned about what this year will bring.
Wofford coach Josh Conklin, whose team played five games in the spring before opting out of the rest of its season, also came up with a plan to try to ease the physical burden on his players in the fall.
"We're trying to combat that by having more players on our roster in terms of more walk-on-type guys," Conklin said. "We're [also] spreading our scholarships out a little bit differently — trying to beef up certain position groups that are going to take some more wear and tear, like your O-line and your D-line."
Chattanooga played one nonconference game last fall and just four SoCon games this spring, so coach Rusty Wright is more concerned about his players' mental outlook than how they will hold up physically.
"If we would've played more [spring games] there may have been some physical issues," said Wright, whose school opted out of the rest of its spring season in late March. "I'm more worried about them mentally because … there's a mental grind to football that you have to go through.
"There could be some burnout come late fall."
Wright is glad his athletic department hired a full-time mental-health counselor last year.
"I've really pushed our guys to be involved with that young man," Wright said.
After playing four nonleague games last fall, The Citadel played eight SoCon games in the spring.
So Citadel coach Brent Thompson delayed summer workouts, giving the players eight weeks off.
"We had to limit what we we did in the summertime because we couldn't go out there and start right away on June 1, which we traditionally do," Thompson said. "You don't get done playing April 17th and then just jump right back into it six weeks later."
Thompson did that not just because of his players' physical status but for their mental health, too.
"We wanted the feeling of, 'Hey, we're excited to be back together again,’ as opposed to, 'Man, I've had enough of seeing this guy,’" he said.
Two-thirds of VMI's players are off doing internships this summer, so summer workouts are not a big deal at VMI.