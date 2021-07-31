A year with both spring and fall football seasons could tax VMI players

For FCS football teams such as VMI, this will be a year like no other — one that could tax players physically and mentally.

While FBS teams played last fall, FCS leagues postponed their fall 2020 seasons to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The FCS playoffs were moved to the spring as well.

So the Keydets played eight games from Feb. 27 through April 24, including the first FCS playoff game in their history.

They will play a brand new season in the fall. That means at least 11 more games.

Add in the preseason practices that were held early this year and another round of preseason practices beginning Aug. 6, and that could put a lot of wear and tear on the Keydets' bodies.

So VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said there will be "a lot less contact" in preseason practice next month.

"Some of that's been mandated by [new] NCAA rules, but we were already moving down that line," Wachenheim said recently at Southern Conference football media day in Asheville, North Carolina. "We're actually going to do less contact than the new NCAA rules [allow]."