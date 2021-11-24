Abe Naff settles lawsuits against Ferrum College

Former Ferrum athletic director Abe Naff has settled his federal and state lawsuits against the college.

The settlement was announced in a joint statement that Ferrum's lawyer e-mailed Wednesday to The Roanoke Times. The terms were not disclosed, but the statement said "all claims between the parties" had been settled.

"Abe Naff and Ferrum College are pleased that all claims in the two lawsuits have been resolved and have been voluntarily dismissed," the joint statement read. "The terms of the settlement will remain confidential. The parties have agreed to refrain from any further public comments on this matter."

Ferrum's lawyer, Todd Leeson of Gentry Locke, said in an e-mail that he had directed the college not to comment on the settlement. One of Naff's lawyers, John Fishwick Jr., said in an e-mail that neither he nor Naff had a comment beyond the joint statement.

Naff, 61, spent 15 years as Ferrum’s athletic director. According to both lawsuits, “his employment was unjustly and unfairly terminated on June 28, 2019.”

In February 2020, Naff filed a discrimination complaint against Ferrum with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The EEOC dismissed Naff’s complaint in August 2020, deciding the evidence did not show discrimination had occurred.