ACC Tournament moving to Greensboro Coliseum

The ACC announced Tuesday it is relocating its men’s basketball tournament in March from Washington, D.C., to the Greensboro Coliseum because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ACC said the Capital One Arena in the nation’s capital will instead host the tournament in 2024.

Last season’s ACC Tournament was canceled after two days in Greensboro due to the pandemic.

The league had previously announced the 2022 event would return to Brooklyn, New York, and that Greensboro would get to host in 2023 because of the March cancellation.