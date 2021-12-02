Adrian Zimmerman on a roll for W&L soccer

Zimmerman was among the W&L players who had COVID-19 last spring. He missed two games.

"That season kind of sucked," he said. "A short season that didn't even feel like a season. We were practicing twice a week, … not even seeing each other that often. … The team's almost changing every week because someone else has a close contact or has COVID."

The 6-foot, 170-pound Zimmerman made the All-ODAC first team this fall. He entered the NCAAs tied for second on the team in goals (six) and tied for third in assists (four).

"This season from a statistical point has been kind of frustrating for me," he said. "The first four games of the season, I hit the post four times. I had a couple goals disallowed."

"He is super competitive," Singleton said. "He takes it as a personal challenge every time he's on the field."

Zimmerman scored four goals to help the Generals beat Baruch 6-1 in the first round of the NCAAs on Nov. 12.

"The ball just kept on falling to me," he said. "I think three out of four were one touch, so my teammates were setting me up."

He scored one goal in W&L's 2-1 win over Covenant the following day.