Adrian Zimmerman on a roll for W&L soccer

LEXINGTON — When Adrian Zimmerman was a boy, his mother used to wake him up to watch Premier League soccer games with her.
Zimmerman is now a soccer player worth watching himself.
The Washington and Lee sophomore forward is a big reason the Generals will play in the NCAA Division III final four Friday. He has scored 10 goals in the team's four NCAA wins, breaking the records for the most goals and points (20) by a player in a single NCAA Division III tournament.
"Ten goals in four games, that is a surprising number," he said this week. "But I'm not surprised that the goals are starting to flow.
"I'm hungrier. It's the NCAA tournament, so we all know that this is the pinnacle. When I'm looking back on my soccer career, … I'm going to be thinking about the NCAA tournament."
The California native has scored more goals in this four-game span than he did in W&L's first 17 games. He had six goals on the season entering the NCAAs.
"Overall during the season I'd give him a grade of a B. Whereas in the postseason, I'd give him a grade of an A-plus," W&L coach Michael Singleton said with a laugh.
Zimmerman could add to his records Friday, when the Generals (18-1-2) meet Connecticut College (17-4-1) at 5 p.m. in the NCAA semifinals at UNC Greensboro. The title game will be Saturday.
"A couple more games to add to it," Zimmerman said. "But the only thing that matters is the national championship."
Accomplished family
Zimmerman plans to major in engineering, but his parents are scientists.
His parents earned PhDs at Stanford, where they also did postdoctoral work. Zimmerman was born at Stanford Hospital.
Zimmerman's mother, Gina Costa, is married to Zimmerman's father, Zach, but uses her maiden name. She is a genome scientist who is developing blood-based tests for cancer detection. Zimmerman's father is the chief executive officer of a biotech firm.
The family moved to suburban Boston when Zimmerman was about 1 year old, then moved to San Diego when Zimmerman was about 9 years old.
Costa is a former Division II soccer player and a huge Manchester United fan.
"I'm Portuguese, so [with] my father, that's what we watched. It was all about soccer," she said.
She passed on her love of soccer to her son.
"She got me into it right away, Zimmerman said. "My whole life, I played soccer."
Zimmerman said that when he was a kid, he watched "footie" on television with his mom on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
"[I remember] waking up in the morning to her banging on my door, telling me that Sir Alex [Ferguson, the legendary former Manchester United manager] is downstairs waving at his watch," he said.
"Games would come on at 4:30, 6:30 in the morning [Pacific Coast time]," his mother said. "We'd wake him up and say, 'It's Fergie time. Time to watch the game.’"
Singleton saw Zimmerman playing for his club team at Surf Cup, a showcase tournament in San Diego, the summer before Zimmerman's senior year of high school. Singleton was there to eye another player, but Zimmerman caught his eye. Singleton reached out to him that night.
After visiting W&L, Zimmerman picked the Generals in the fall of his senior year.
"I kind of wanted to get out of the bubble of San Diego," said Zimmerman, one of two Californians on the W&L roster. "I thought it was kind of like a fantasy world. I wanted to experience other parts of the country, four seasons."
'Master of the ball'
There was no ODAC soccer last fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Zimmerman had to wait until last spring to make his college soccer debut. He had two goals and one assist for the Generals, who went 6-1-1 in the abbreviated season. There was no NCAA Division III tournament because of the pandemic.
Zimmerman was among the W&L players who had COVID-19 last spring. He missed two games.
"That season kind of sucked," he said. "A short season that didn't even feel like a season. We were practicing twice a week, … not even seeing each other that often. … The team's almost changing every week because someone else has a close contact or has COVID."
The 6-foot, 170-pound Zimmerman made the All-ODAC first team this fall. He entered the NCAAs tied for second on the team in goals (six) and tied for third in assists (four).
"This season from a statistical point has been kind of frustrating for me," he said. "The first four games of the season, I hit the post four times. I had a couple goals disallowed."
"He is super competitive," Singleton said. "He takes it as a personal challenge every time he's on the field."
Zimmerman scored four goals to help the Generals beat Baruch 6-1 in the first round of the NCAAs on Nov. 12.
"The ball just kept on falling to me," he said. "I think three out of four were one touch, so my teammates were setting me up."
He scored one goal in W&L's 2-1 win over Covenant the following day.
Zimmerman scored all three goals in a 3-2 win over Christopher Newport in the Sweet 16. That victory put W&L into the quarterfinals for the first time ever.
"He's a master of the ball," Singleton said. "He's able to put spins on the ball. He's able to use both feet, all sides of the feet."
Zimmerman had two goals in a 3-1 win over Messiah in the quarterfinals.
"Their center back was just bear-hugging him all game, yet he scored twice," Singleton said.
Singleton said Zimmerman has been making quicker decisions in the NCAAs.
"He's turning on the one touch quickly," Singleton said. "He's not what I call dancing on the ball.
"Off the ball, his movement is smarter and he's putting himself in position to get shots."
Zimmerman's parents are flying in from California for the final four in Greensboro.
But what if Connecticut College focuses Friday on trying to contain Zimmerman?
"I'm not worried about it," Zimmerman said. "I like my chances against most center backs in this division."